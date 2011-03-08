Trending

Philips flips out new headphone range

Sport and comfort all on offer for your lugholes

The new Philips O'Neil cans
Philips has rebooted its line in headphones to include new options for sport and comfortable listening.

The first up are the new ActionFit in-ear headphones, with a loop to stop the sound from falling away from your head mid-workout. They have a secure fit and are both sweat-proof and washable too.

The set also offers "thumping bass stereo sound" on top of "enhanced sound isolation" for a little bit of extra fun.

The next up is new FloatingCushions range, packed with memory foam and a "3D headband" to stick around your ears when out and about, as well as a folding, lightweight aluminium chassis on certain models.

Booming Bluetooth

A Bluetooth option is also on the table with "digital enhancement for booming bass and extra clarity of sound".

But our pick of the bunch is the re-launching of the Philips and O'Neil headphone tie-up, with two different types of noise-isolation sound busters on offer.

Both now come with inline mobile phone controls and durable construction for use during extreme... things.

The Specked are the in-ear headphones with 9mm drivers and a durable tangle-free cable, plus reinforced connectors for enhanced strength.

The Stretch is the over the head option with noise isolating soft ear cushions. The headband is stretchable for durability and 'auto-fit cushioned'... or a bit squishy.

As per usual with Philips announcements, we've got no idea on UK release dates or UK pricing, but it's likely the range will land between £30-£80 in the next few months.

