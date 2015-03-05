Sonos launches limited edition "Blue Note" Play:1

You'd have to be bonkers to suggest that those funky people over at Sonos don't love their music, and to prove the point the company is releasing a limited edition Play:1 to celebrate 75 years of jazz label Blue Note Records.

It's not much of a secret that we love the little Play:1, and we're also huge fans of things which are limited edition, because buying things very few other people have is cool, and makes us feel very important.

Although the hardware is identical, besides the colour, there is access to an exclusive Blue Note Records selection radio station, which has had its playlist selected by producer Don Was. There are two other stations that explore various other music releases in the genre too. Sonos also says that the speaker is ideal for jazz music, with its custom drivers and dedicated amps.

The Blue Note Sonos Play:1 is only available on sonos.com where it went on sale today. There are just 4100 of the Blue Note edition speakers. If you want one, be prepared to pony-up £220 ($335US), which is about £50 ($76US) more than a normal Play:1.

The only problem we see with any of this is that you need more than one Play:1 to get the best out of the system. If everyone gets two, they won't last all that long.