Here's the cheapest laptop with 128GB RAM, but it won't be around for long

Lenovo ThinkPad P53 mobile workstation - $2,358 at Lenovo

(£1,539.99/AU$2,999.40)

You'll be hard pressed to find a much better deal than this laptop, if you're looking for 128GB of RAM to take on the move. The ThinkPad P53 should be at the very top of the list for memory-hungry professionals after an affordable workstation. For the best price, use coupon code THINKJULY at checkout (offer ends July 31).View Deal

Lenovo has cut the price of all its ThinkPad mobile workstations as part of its annual 4th of July sales, giving you a great opportunity to upgrade without breaking the bank.

One of the best offers is the ThinkPad P53 (20QNCTO1WW), which boasts a ridiculous 128GB of RAM - an amount of storage usually associated with solid state drives, not system memory.

The machine is available for $2,357.40 (£1,539.99/AU$2,999.40) at a 40% discount, with coupon code THINKJULY (valid until the end of July).

Apart from the 128GB RAM, the laptop is otherwise decently configured. It features an Intel Core i5-9400H, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch full HD display, 90Whr battery, Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU, 802.11AX Wi-Fi and Windows 10 Home.

Most will appreciate the fact it has a dedicated numeric keypad and falls under the umbrella of mobile workstation, meaning it's likely to have less bloatware and better build quality (plus the iconic eraser top controller).

You cannot run Windows 10 in memory sadly, but you can run software in memory for free. And from what we saw , storage performance can improve by an order of magnitude. Just don’t expect this to magically improve the gaming performance of the laptop - this simply won’t happen.

