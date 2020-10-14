This is the best value 128GB RAM laptop out there, and it costs far less than you think

Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 1 - $2,546.12 direct

The ThinkPad P15 Gen 1 should be at the very top of the list for memory-hungry professionals after an affordable powerhouse. For the best price, use coupon code PHOLIDAY2020 at checkout (offer ends October 31).

As part of Lenovo's October deals (that definitely have nothing to do with Amazon Prime Day ) , it has cut the price of all its ThinkPad mobile workstations, giving creatives a great opportunity to upgrade without entering their overdraft.

The best offer available is the ThinkPad P15 Gen 1 (20STCTO1WW) , which boasts a ridiculous 128GB of DDR4 RAM, an amount of storage usually associated with solid state drives, not system memory.

Now Lenovo has retired the ThinkPad P53, the P15 Gen 1 has taken on the mantle as the company's new flagship workstation laptop.

This powerful laptop has a suggested retail price of $4,804, but you can use coupon code PHOLIDAY 2020 to bring it down to $2,546.12 (a saving of $2257.88 or 47%).

It features an Intel Core i5-10400H (which is slightly faster than the 9400H in the P53), a 256GB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch full HD display, 90Whr battery, Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU, Wi-Fi 6, and Windows 10 Home.

Many will also appreciate the fact the P15 Gen 1 has a spill-resistant keyboard with dedicated numeric keypad and, since it is a mobile workstation, will likely have less bloatware and better build quality (plus the iconic eraser top controller).

As for security, ThinkPads all come equipped with a fingerprint scanner, a ThinkShutter webcam privacy shutter, a self healing BIOS and Lenovo’s ThinkShield.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.