Grab this Cosori air fryer for its lowest price ever

The best air fryers mean you can indulge in treats such as fries, chicken wings, and roast potatoes without worrying about the health implications, as air fryers use far less oil than deep frying. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 15% off the price of the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 reducing it to £84.99 from £99.99 . This is the best saving we’ve ever seen on this air fryer, which was launched earlier in 2021, although we could see prices drop even lower on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Cosori air fryer deal in the UK

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: £99.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £15 off the cost of this air fryer that can hold up to 4.7 litres of food. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this kitchen appliance that has a sleek black finish and a touch control panel on the top. However, we don’t know how long the offer will last, so we suggest you snap up this air fryer deal now. View Deal

The Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 offers seven presets for cooking french fries, chicken, and frozen food, as well as steak, seafood, bacon, and vegetables. It also comes alongside a pre-heat function and a keep warm setting, which maintains the temperature of food for up to 30 minutes.

During testing, we found the air fryers produced crisp crunchy fries, with soft fluffy potato inside, although we found the frozen food setting didn’t offer a long enough cooking duration, and some of the fries were still raw inside. If you plan on cooking a lot of frozen foods in this air fryer then you will need to experiment with timings.

That said, we were impressed that the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 offered a reminder to shake feature, as rotating food during air frying is essential to ensure the hot air crisps every inch of the surface of items. The air fryer also proved to be one of the quietest we’ve tested, registering just 55.7db for noise on our decibel meter.

More air fryer deals