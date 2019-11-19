Save £100 on the world's best electric scooter ahead of Black Friday

Pure Scooters – one of the UK's biggest retailers of electric scooters – is offering some huge discounts for Black Friday, knocking up to £500 off some of its most popular models.

The deals include £100 off the Segway-Ninebot ES4 Electric KickScooter, which took the top spot in our roundup of the best electric scooters. With its top speed of 18.6mph and range of 28 miles (in optimum conditions) it's seriously impressive, and puts many more expensive scooters to shame.

If you find a cheaper price on the ES4 elsewhere, it's well worth reading the fine print before pulling the trigger; all scooters purchased from Pure come with a two-year manufacturer's warranty, and are shipped from the UK so you won't be left waiting weeks for delivery.

There's also £100 off the enormously popular Xiaomi M365 at Pure, which brings it down to just £298.99. This deal makes Pure the cheapest official Xiaomi retailer in the UK.

Segway-Ninebot ES4: £678.99 £578.99 at Pure Scooters

We reckon the Segway-Ninebot ES4 is the best electric scooter you can buy , with impressive specs and a commuter-friendly price. Its large external battery keeps you scooting for longer, and Segway's experience in two-wheeled engineering shows in its excellent build quality. Pure has knocked £100 off for Black Friday, making it even better value. Deal ends at midnight on December 2.



View Deal

Xiaomi M365: £398.99 £298.99 at Pure Scooters

One of the world's most popular electric scooters, the Xiaomi M365 is super light, super compact, and with this Black Friday deal, super cheap. It tips the scales at a mere 12.5kg, and can achieve a top speed of 15mph. You're unlikely to find a better scooter under £300 – let alone one with a two-year warranty. Deal ends at midnight on December 2.

View Deal

Before you buy an electric scooter, bear in mind that it's currently illegal to ride them on public roads and footpaths in the UK – they are only permitted on private property. For more details, check out our full guide: are electric scooters legal? Know the law where you live.

