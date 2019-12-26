Get an Instax Mini 9 and film at its best-ever price in this Boxing Day sale

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is back at its best ever price for Boxing Day, and you can save on the price of a mini film pack, too for just £85.97 at Amazon. Not in the UK? Check out the prices on the Instax Mini 9 where you down below.

The Instax Mini 9 tops our list of the best instant cameras, with praise heaped up on its simple controls, which makes it appropriate for beginner photographers of all ages. You've also got a nice variety of colours to choose from with this classic camera.

The Instax Mini 9 has a mirror on the front so it can take selfies, and it comes with a 10-shot mini film pack, so you don't have to spend any extra to get started and take photos. The camera is the same price as it was during Black Friday 2019, which marked its lowest price drop on Amazon to date.

The additional mini film pack, too, is at its best price. That'll let you take 50 additional shots, which gives the budding photographer in your life plenty of flexibility.

There's a close-up lens attachment if you need to zoom in to take a photo, too. This isn't the most feature-rich instant camera available, of course, but that's not really the point. If you want to start a new hobby in 2020 without dropping too much money, consider picking up the Instax Mini 9 at this impulse-level price.