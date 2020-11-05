Get 16% off Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography Plan in this Black Friday deal

The early Black Friday deals are already flying in and Adobe has just joined the fray by announcing a 16% discount on its Creative Cloud Photography subscription for a limited time.

Despite some increased competition in recent years, the Adobe's Photography Plan subscription remains the gold standard for anyone looking to both edit and organize their photos. It includes PhotoShop, Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Lightroom mobile, Spark, Portfolio, Adobe Fonts and 20GB of cloud storage space.

The 16% discount brings the monthly price of the Photography Plan down from £9.98 to only £8.32 per month, which is very good value that you generally only see in the Black Friday sales.

You'll have to be quick, though as the offer ends on November 15.

We're expecting Adobe to offer further discounts on its Creative Cloud All Apps bundle for Black Friday itself, but if you're a photographer who's interested in the one-two combo of PhotoShop and Lightroom, then this is the deal for you.

The two applications are a great combination because while PhotoShop is ideal for complex layers-based editing and re-touching, Lightroom offers some simpler photography-themed editing tools and, crucially, a great way to organize your photos.

It's a particularly good time to start using the applications too, because both have just received big updates that introduce powerful AI tools like neural filters and, in Lightroom's case, color grading wheels to help you achieve cinematic edits.

This deal ends at midnight on November 15, though, and we've never seen Adobe extend its deals past their original deadlines, so it's worth moving quickly to snap it up.