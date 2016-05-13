10 games that shook PC gaming

Genre: FPS

Publisher: Valve

Released: 2004

How it shook PC gaming: You couldn't get your crowbar-wielding mitts on Half-Life 2 without downloading Valve's content platform Steam first. Not only did it feature the Gravity Gun, it had some of the best storytelling in PC game history.

The original Half-Life was an incredible game with fantastic gameplay, pacing and otherworldly enemies. Like its predecessor, Half-Life 2 throws you straight into a dramatic story, following Gordon Freeman's adventure in City 17. While strong storylines are prevalent in all the Half-Life titles, it's not the only thing that makes this game important. Equally vital is the Half-Life legacy.

Half-Life 2 was the first game to be sold on Valve's online game store, Steam. The graphics engine used in Half-Life 2, called Source, was also used in other hugely popular Valve titles: Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike: Source and Left 4 Dead (and its sequel Left 4 Dead 2), in addition to Titanfall. Valve recently announced that a Source 2 engine is on the way, which drummed up plenty of excitement, showing just what impact the original made 11 years ago.