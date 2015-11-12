New Nintendo Wii U and 3DS bundles are here for the holidays

Trending
 

If you have a Nintendo nut on your gift list, listen up: The House of Mario has teased a few choice Wii U and 3DS deals to look forward to this holiday season.

Wii U bundle Nintendo

The most enticing bundle revealed during its Direct broadcast today is a Super Smash Bros. and Splatoon for Wii U package. No pricing or exact release date details were revealed, however.

More deals for the 3DS and 3DS XL were also promised down the road. Nintendo urged viewers to keep an eye out for more smash-ups and savings come Black Friday.

There's also a special website Nintendo set up to highlight its holiday deals, definitely worth checking out if you're searching for the right gift for someone (or yourself).

