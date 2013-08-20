Xbox One pre-orders will come bundled with FIFA 14

The Xbox One will be bundled with one of the most popular games on the planet, with Microsoft revealing at Gamescom in Berlin that FIFA 14 will be the sweetener for its next-gen console.

FIFA 14 is a massive title, especially in Europe, and Microsoft will feel that bundling the football game with pre-order versions of the Xbox One in Europe represents a huge coup.

The EA Sports title has so far only been shown off on current-gen consoles - the PS3 and Xbox 360 - but is almost certain to be one of the most played games on Xbox One and PS4. The game will arrive as a digital download copy.

Exclusive features

Microsoft has already announced that it will have an exclusive FIFA 14 feature for Xbox One, so it was always clear that the game was earmarked as a critical offering.

That exclusive feature, it was announced, was a FIFA Ultimate Team Legends - extending the popular online game to include legendary players from yesteryear.

FIFA 13 topped the charts for both PlayStation and Xbox, and its successor brings some key evolutions in gameplay.

As TechRadar's hands on with FIFA 14 suggests, the new ball physics and player movement will take some adjusting to for hardcore fans, but add a new sheen of realism to the gameplay and should ultimately make scoring great goals all the more satisfying.