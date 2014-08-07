Xbox One digital TV tuner kills the set-top box

Microsoft's just announced an Xbox One Digital TV Tuner for Europe, which will let console owners control and navigate live TV without the need for a set-top box.

Right now, Xbox One needs a cable or satellite box to be connected via the HDMI pass-through in order to use voice commands and features like OneGuide.

Microsoft's tuner will plug into the Xbox via the USB port and - hey presto - you'll be able to browse OneGuide, pause live TV, and even activate Snap Mode.

Microsoft says the tuner supports free-to-air DVB-T, DVB-T2 and DVB-C standards, and will be available in Europe late October for £25.

Tempted by an Xbox One yet?

Via Xbox Wire