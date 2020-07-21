Energy news round-up: new Shell tariff could reduce energy bills by £150, and more

Leading this week's energy news round-up is the launch of a new solar storage tariff from Shell that could save some homes a cool £150 on their energy bills. Meanwhile, households in parts of the UK could receive a new gas boiler and central heating system under a new scheme. And MPs have called for more energy-from-waste tech to help generating clean and low-cost heat for households. Here's what's happened so far this week in the energy world...

New Shell tariff could reduce energy bills by £150

Energy giant Shell has launched a new solar storage tariff. Under the new plan, properties fitted with solar panels and battery storage could benefit from an energy bill reduction of up to £150. They would also have a lower carbon footprint, aiding the UK's transition to clean energy.

The new tariff is the product of a partnership between a subsidiary of Shell and German battery storage manufacturer Sonnen. Excess power produced by the solar panels and fed into the grid between June and August will be rewarded by a credit equivalent to 1,000 kWh of electricity, resulting in a reduction in energy costs over winter.

Free energy efficient heating system offered to low income homes

Some households in County Durham could receive a new gas boiler and central heating system, resulting in warmer homes and lower energy bills. Under a scheme being run by Durham County Council in partnership with E.ON, homeowners on low incomes could receive grants from the Warm Homes Fund of up to £6,000 to replace solid fuel or electric storage heaters.

Eligible homes will need to earn less than £26,000 or be claiming a means tested benefit, and will also need to be currently heating their house with solid fuel and only one radiator, or using an electric storage heater.

Energy-from-waste tech could unlock billions

No Time to Waste: Resources, Recovery & the Road to Net-Zero (Image credit: Policy Connect)

A report released by think-tank Policy Connect that calls for more support for energy-from-waste (EfW) technology is being supported by a cross-party group of 13 MPs.

The report argues that EfW tech has enormous potential, if the government can pivot its energy policy away from landfill and export, and towards domestic EfW heat networks.

According to the MPs, billions of pounds of private investment could be unlocked if the UK's EfW capacity is increased. It could solve the problem of non-recyclable waste - while also generating clean and low-cost heat for households.

Welsh project could become UK’s first large-scale minewater energy scheme

Research is being conducted in Wales to discover whether underground water inside a deep mine could generate heat for local homes. If successful, the £9.7 million Careau Local Heat Scheme could become the UK’s first large-scale minewater energy project.

Bridgend County Borough Council is overseeing the project, which aims to supply heat to local homes, community buildings and a primary school.

"This local heat network is all about helping to address fuel poverty, supporting the development of a new energy industry and developing skills within the low-carbon agenda," said Councillor Richard Young, Cabinet Member for Communities.

“In tackling fuel poverty, energy bills will be lowered by at least 10 per cent while energy security will be enhanced for residents and businesses," he added.

