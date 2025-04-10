Driving energy efficiency through the network

Whether it’s in hospitals, financial institutions, blue light services, or hybrid work environments, the network is the backbone of operations – keeping critical systems running and connecting people and information. It’s the glue that holds everything together and although networks have evolved to support digital transformation, sustainability is often overlooked as part of the networking strategy. Much of the focus on green IT concentrates on data centers and cloud computing but network infrastructure presents a significant opportunity to drive sustainability.

It isn’t just about reducing energy consumption, it extends to how cables and hardware are manufactured, how power is distributed across devices, and how automation can minimize waste. For leaders looking to embed sustainable practices into their IT infrastructure and contribute to sustainability goals, there are several practical steps that can be taken to optimize power usage, enhance efficiency, and minimize waste.

James Leitch Social Links Navigation Practice Director for Enterprise Networking and Security at Cinos Limited.

Implementing Power over Ethernet (PoE) policies

One of the simplest and most effective ways to embed sustainability into networking is by defining Power over Ethernet (PoE) policies on switches. PoE allows network switches to deliver power efficiently to connected devices, but if left unchecked, can lead to unnecessary energy consumption. Many organizations over provision power supplies in switches, often exceeding the actual power demand. For example, if a switch only draws 900 watts, there is no need to install a 1500-watt power supply. Configuring switches to deliver only the required amount of power to endpoints can reduce excess energy use.

Additionally, optimizing power sharing between devices can further enhance efficiency. Many modern Cisco switches, for instance, have power stack capabilities, allowing multiple switches to share power. Instead of equipping each switch with a higher power supply, IT teams can configure them to distribute power dynamically, ensuring backup power while minimizing excess consumption.

Using automation to enhance energy efficiency

Beyond PoE policies, organizations can integrate building automation management systems and smart sensors to create a more energy efficient network. Automation plays a crucial role in reducing unnecessary power consumption by dynamically adjusting network and building infrastructure, based on real-time usage patterns.

For example, IT management can implement automated scripts that power down switch ports during non-business hours and reactivate them in the morning. The same approach can be used to shut down unnecessary cooling and lighting in unoccupied meeting rooms. This prevents unnecessary power draw outside critical hours, leading to tangible energy savings and a reduction in environmental impact.

Data driven insights can also enhance sustainability efforts. Platforms like Cisco Spaces gather real-time data from temperature sensors, motion detectors, and power control systems to provide actionable insights into building usage.

If footfall data shows that a particular meeting room remains unused on Mondays, IT teams can program building management systems to automatically disable lighting, air conditioning, and networking equipment in that space on those days. By integrating automation with network intelligence, organizations can reduce energy waste, lower costs, and minimize their environmental footprint, all while maintaining an optimized and responsive IT infrastructure.

Optimizing power sources with DC and renewables

One of the biggest inefficiencies in networking power consumption comes from how energy is delivered to equipment. While most networking hardware operates on DC power internally, the majority of power feeds come in AC format, requiring conversion. This process leads to significant energy loss, as excess power is wasted during conversion from AC to DC. By transitioning to direct DC power sources, organizations can eliminate these inefficiencies, reducing overall power loss and improving energy efficiency.

Although direct DC power infrastructure is not yet widely adopted, IT leaders have the opportunity to explore emerging power solutions that reduce reliance on AC conversion. This transition can result in long-term energy savings and a lower carbon footprint, especially when combined with renewable energy sources.

Many organizations are already incorporating renewable energy into their networking infrastructure. Solar panels, window-integrated smart blinds that generate energy, and ceiling-mounted solar power cells are being deployed to offset network power consumption and reduce reliance on traditional power grids.

Some companies are integrating these off-grid solutions to power on-premise data banks and reduce their environmental footprint. By optimizing power delivery and embracing renewable energy, organizations can build a more sustainable, energy-efficient networking infrastructure which lowers costs and supporting sustainability goals.

A strategic shift toward sustainable networking

As technology continues to evolve, networking solutions will increasingly integrate sustainability features, making it easier for organizations to build greener, more efficient IT infrastructures. The key for IT leaders is to start small, make incremental changes, and continuously explore new technologies that drive both sustainability and operational efficiency. By doing so, they can ensure that their organizations remain ahead of both innovation and environmental practices.

We've rated the best business cloud storage.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro