Elementor launches ready-made website builder kits

Israeli WordPress website builder Elementor has released website kits to help designers and developers streamline the website creation process.

The kits are designed to improve workflows and website building efficiency, as well as execute speed of web creation projects.

The latest version, Elementor 3.3, includes tools needed to maximize the building blocks from other projects built on WordPress with Elementor.

WordPress website kit

The kit is for professional creators, studios, and agencies that are looking to establish a standard for specific categories of websites. Elementor will be offering creators the chance to half production time by keeping a stock of ready-made kits for business websites, online stores and portfolios.

Once you export an Elementor website kit, a one-click process results in a zip file that contains all the individual pages, settings, and components. These files can then be instantly imported to any new or existing website, giving professionals the ideal blueprint for future design projects.

“We are always looking to remove barriers that restrict web creators. The ability to have immediate access to your best ideas will allow professionals to deliver greater value to their customers," said Elementor Vice President of Product Marketing Eran Alon.

"With full website kits, creators can hit the ground running with new projects and focus on their customers’ needs. This latest release will unleash a whole new level of productivity and creativity, setting new standards for today’s web.”

Besides the website kit, Elementor's new release features a Kits Library to help users access full website templates from various categories for a wide array of industries.

Elementor has also partnered with online marketplace service provider Envato to expand its kit library and deliver over a thousand website kits built for Elementor through Themeforest.