EE slashes prices on its 4G home broadband plans for flexible and fast internet

Find yourself suddenly working from home? Or just find that the broadband connection you're getting home is shockingly weak at best? A slightly more unconventional approach in 4G home broadband could be a strong solution.

Unlike regular broadband plans, there is no set-up needed and no reliance on cables, optics or lines running to your house. It works entirely on a SIM card placed into a router, offering you a strong 4G connection for all of your devices.

And if you're in need of a immediate, strong internet connection, EE will be the place to be right now after massively discounting all of its 4G home broadband plans. That means you can now save all the way up to £360.

Below, you will find all of the available 4G home broadband plans from EE. Or if you would prefer something more traditional, consult our guide to the best broadband deals.

EE's 4G Home Broadband deals in full:

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 100GB data | £40 £35 a month

Obviously, the major benefit to EE is its speeds. As the UK's fastest 4G network, EE will be the option to go for if you like your internet consistently fast. And right now you can get it at a discounted price. This comes in as the cheapest plan but also the lowest data cap.

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 200GB data | £50 £40 a month

Need a bit more data? 200GB of data each month will be plenty for most people, allowing for plenty of streaming, social media use, email and more with data leftover.

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 300GB data | £60 £45 a month

Jumping up in data once again, 300GB is entering the area for households with a couple of people streaming and using the internet at the same time. While 300GB is a lot, it can quickly dry up when a lot of people are using it at the same time. If you're working from home, this could be a strong option.

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 500GB data | £70 £50 a month

Finally, the most expensive but biggest data package. This plan gets you 500GB at a price of £50 a month. This will just be for the people who are gaming, streaming and busier households. But check out that saving...£360 over the year-and-a-half contract.

How does 4G home broadband work and how fast is it?

Unlike regular broadband, 4G home broadband operates through air waves instead of cables. In this sense, it's more similar to the way your phone operates when using mobile data.

Also unlike regular broadband there is no set-up process needed. All you need to do is plug in the router and your internet is ready to go. That means you can use it on the train, at the office, essentially anywhere there's a plug.

But how fast actually is it? Can it keep up with what you would get from fibre broadband deals? Due to the fact this is on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - the speeds are fast and if you're in the right area, they will be matching or exceeding that of fibre. Use EE's Coverage checker to see what you could get.

Can I get 5G home broadband from EE?

Yes...technically. This will completely depend on where in the country you are. 5G is still only available in select cities and towns. But, if you are in one of the available areas, EE does offer 5G home broadband.

This will mean getting speeds way above what fibre can offer you and some of the best levels of latency available. And if you move out of the 5G area, your speeds will simply drop to 4G.

EE isn't the only supplier who offers 5G, consult our 5G home broadband guide to see where else you can get it.