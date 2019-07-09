Dynabook’s new laptops boast speedy CPUs, storage and Wi-Fi 6

Dynabook has just revealed a pair of new business laptops, the Portégé X30-F and Tecra X40-F, in celebration of 30 years of the brand.

The Dynabook (that’s the new name for Toshiba Client Solutions Europe, incidentally) Windows 10 notebooks boast some cutting-edge tech to ensure that they have plenty of oomph on the performance front, while still carrying the obligatory security features business users require.

Both the Portégé and Tecra carry the latest wireless standard, Wi-Fi 6, for considerably faster speeds and better performance in congested areas – although you’ll need a Wi-Fi 6 compatible router to benefit, of course.

Whiskey Lake engine

At the heart of these machines you’ll find 8th-generation Intel Core (Whiskey Lake) processors, and another boon in terms of speedy performance is the presence of Intel Optane storage, caching commonly used apps to make them work faster (and speeding up boot times).

Windows 10 Modern Standby is also present on these portables, for instant on/off functionality delivered in conjunction with a ‘wake on fingerprint’ feature for added security. That fingerprint sensor is incorporated into a hardware precision touchpad, incidentally.

Speaking of security, you get plenty in that regard, with TPM 2.0, along with Secure Launch and System Management Mode protection.

And finally, Dynabook has introduced a new fan design for better airflow and quieter operation, which is always useful when it comes to a laptop that you’re carrying out serious work on.

The Portégé X30-F and Tecra X40-F both go on sale in August 2019, so you’ve not got long to wait now. Pricing is still to be confirmed.