Don't miss these Nintendo Switch deals, bundles and games before they're gone

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially over for another year, the Nintendo Switch deals are now once again in short supply. However, there's still some savings to be had, as some retailers still have discounts on Nintendo's popular system.

While Nintendo Switch deals continued to fly off the shelves during the sales event, there are still some fantastic Switch discounts available right now. We're still seeing that GameStop has the Switch with Mario glassware for just $299 on pre-order for mid-December (arrives December 15), which we're sure will sell out too.

Meanwhile, Currys in the UK has a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle, which includes Animal Crossing and Minecraft, on sale for just £239, while the Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle is £279.

We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get in the US and the UK, and you'll find all these offers just below. But, for those not in the US or UK, you can scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch prices in your region.

Nintendo Switch deals US

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card: $234.98 $218.99 at Amazon

You can spend a little less and just grab the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB memory card at Amazon. You're saving about $9 here, but considering the demand for Nintendo's hardware right now, any Nintendo Switch Lite bundles offering cash off are a blessing right now. View Deal

Save $50 Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $251.97 at Best Buy

Save $36 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $251.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $36 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is finally seeing some discounts thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Super Mario Odyssey: $99.99 at Walmart

Get one of the best Nintendo Switch games and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Walmart with this bundle deal. The controller features HD Rumble, built-in amiibo function laity and motion controls. View Deal

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC for Nintendo-Switch: $34 $19.99 at Amazon

Running out of room on your Nintendo Switch? This 128GB microSD card will give you a bunch of extra room for games, and this Black Friday deal will save you 43% off the usual price.

View Deal

Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles | Nintendo Switch: $39.99 $19.00 at Amazon

Save $20 on Lego The Incredibles for Nintendo Switch at Amazon. This is a fantastic family-friendly title for the Lego/gamer in your life.View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals UK

Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow + Animal Crossing + Minecraft: £258.98 £239 at Currys

You can save nearly £20 on this great bundle deal from Currys. Pick up the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite and two great games in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279 at Currys

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for at Currys while stock lasts – this unit has proved to be popular elsewhere. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, so you'll want to grab your order before it's too late. In-store collection only.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | free Stealth carry case: £279.99 at Argos

This week's Nintendo Switch bundles aren't saving you a load of cash on included games, but Argos is throwing in a free Stealth carry case when you pick up a console this week. Stock is organised by location, so you may have two separate orders shipped to you here if you're out of stock locally.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £229 at Currys

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing for just £229 at Currys right now - that's a good £10 off the usual price of both together and perfect if you've been waiting to get to your deserted island. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow Model

View Deal

Purple & Orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £63.99 at Currys

Save £6 on the purple and orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con this week at Currys. This is actually the biggest saving of the bunch, but considering we don't see discounts on these controllers often it's a win. Plus, it also suggests that retailers are finally warming up to the idea of Joy-Con sales. Other colours are available for £3 off as well.View Deal

Pokémon Sword: £42 £35 at Asda

Save £7 on Pokémon Sword at Asda during Cyber Monday. Battle and catch all-new Pokémon, and reunite with some returning favorites. View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey: £41 £35 at Asda

Jump into Super Mario Odyssey for less with this super deal from Asda. Super Mario Odyssey is a fine return to form for Mario, and easily one of the best games on Nintendo Switch. View Deal

Just Dance 2021 | Nintendo Switch: £43.97 £29.99 at Amazon

There's 32% off the latest edition of Just Dance at Amazon, so you save just under £14 and can get your boogie on to over 600 tracks for even less.View Deal

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Nintendo Switch: £44 £39.99 at Amazon

This isn't a huge discount on Super Mario 3D All-Stars from Amazon - saving you just £4. But considering it's a fantastic family-friendly game, this isn't a deal to sniff at.View Deal

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £43.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

View Deal

Save £69 SanDisk Ultra 512 GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter: £133.99 £82.89 at Amazon

Need even more storage? You'll need to download a lot of games to fill up this 512GB micro SDXC card. Get 16 times more storage with this deal from Amazon. View Deal

More Nintendo Switch deals

Looking for more Nintendo Switch deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.