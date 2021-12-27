Don't miss these excellent Fitbit deals in the Boxing Day sales

December 26 may have come and gone, but the Boxing Day sales are still going strong, with plenty of excellent deals on Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches.

The best Fitbit deal we've spotted so far is on the the Fitbit Charge 5, which has dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon, falling from £169.99 to just £128.06 - that's a saving of over £41.

The Fitbit Charge 5 was released in September 2021 and it packs all the best features of Fitbit's premium watches into one small stainless steel case, including on-board GPS, stress-monitoring, an ECG sensor, Fitbit Pay, and all-day heart rate monitoring.

If you're after something a little cheaper, there's a big discount on the Fitbit Inspire 2, which has plummeted to just £57.99, down from £89.99. Or, for those looking for the best fitness tracker to monitor mood and stress levels, the Fitbit Sense has been slashed from £230 to £179, the lowest price we've ever seen.

Whatever kind of smartwatch you're hunting for, we've rounded up all the very best Fitbit deals we've spotted in the late Boxing Day sales below.

Today's best Fitbit deals

£169.99 Fitbit Charge 5: £169.99 £128.06 at Amazon

Save £41.93 - This is the lowest price we've seen for the Fitbit Charge 5. This deal also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, and it's one of the best fitness trackers money can buy right now.

£89.99 Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £57.99 at Amazon

Save £32 - The sleek Fitbit Inspire 2 is the more affordable device in Fitbit's current lineup, and with this deal at Amazon it's even better value. The offer applies to the Lunar White and Desert Rose colorways, and is one of the best offers we've seen on the Inspire 2 to date. If you're on a tight budget, it's one to check out.

£230 Fitbit Sense: £230 £179 at Amazon

Save £51 - This is the best deal we've ever seen for the Fitbit Sense, so it's worth snapping up right away. It has dropped by £51 in this deal, but compared to its £299 RRP, that discount is even bigger. When we tested it, we particularly liked its detailed mood and stress tracking features that you don't get on many other Fitbit products.

£199.99 Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £149 at Amazon

Save £50.99 - The Versa 3 is Fitbit's take on the smartwatch, and a great alternative to an Apple Watch if you're mostly interested in keeping tabs on your physical and mental wellbeing. There's now over £50 off the navy colorway, which isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen, but is very close.

£139.99 Fitbit Versa 2: £139.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - If you don't want to spend that extra for the Fitbit Versa 3, you can get the last-gen device for a bit less in the late Boxing Day sales. It's down to £109, and it offers a similar design plus most of the same fitness tracking stats you'll find on the Versa 3. This isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it's pretty close.

£129.99 Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Very

Save £30 - If you're starting to get into running, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great lightweight fitness tracker that should suit you well. Despite its small size, it features built-in GPS, so you can run without carrying your phone. It also tracks heart rate, sleep and steps throughout the day, which you can then check in the Fitbit app. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, but it's lower than its normal price.

Fitbit Ace 3: £69.99 Fitbit Ace 3: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Looking for a fitness tracker for your child? The Fitbit Ace 3 is likely a strong choice for you and your little one, so why not take the opportunity to save £20?. We've yet to see this one drop much in price, so we expect this to be the biggest price drop it'll get in 2021.