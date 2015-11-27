The best coffee machine deals on Black Friday 2015

Coffee? One simply cannot have enough. And there's nothing quite like home-made coffee from a proper machine. The catch? Coffee machines ain't cheap.

Unless, that is, it's Black Friday and prices are taking a hammering. And we really do mean a hammering. Illy is offering 50 per cent off several of its own machines, just as a for instance.

So read on and keep popping back for all the best deals. Some of the major e-tailers won't be unleashing their best deals until Friday proper, so be prepared!

The best Black Friday coffee machine deals:

Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine with Aeroccino by KRUPS: Just £79.95. But get this - comes with a voucher for £75's worth of coffee. Pow!

KRUPS EA9010 Espresseria Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine: Save £300 on this pro bean-to-cup beauty. £999.95 from John Lewis.

NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Melody 3 Coffee Machine: 15 bar pump pressure for coffee shop quality in seconds. Less than half price at £37.99 from Argos.

Jura Impressa A5 Automatic 13756 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: More mega bean-to-cup action, this time £449 off at, yes, £449 from ao.com.

Tassimo by Bosch TAS200GB Coffee Machine: At over 60 per cent off, there's no excuse not to make good coffee. £29.99 from Argos.

Illy coffee machines: Wide range of coffee and espresso machines at half price from Illy's website - some now with a £60 milk frother thrown in for free. Dealtastic!

NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Mini Me EDG305 Capsule Machine: Multiple colours available for just £44.99 from Amazon.

De'Longhi Magnifica ESAM04.320.S Rapid Long Bean-to-Cup Machine: A massive £350 savings from Amazon, now £369.09

More deals coming throughout the day!