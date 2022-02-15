Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X update: everything you need to know

Audio player loading…

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X update is now live - and it's about time.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first released back in December 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, but its launch was turbulent, to say the least. Developer CD Projekt Red's open-world action-RPG received a mixed reception upon release, with critics praising its narrative and world-building. However, game-breaking bugs and performance issues (particularly on console) saw the game removed from the PlayStation Store, refunds being offered by the Microsoft and PlayStation Stores and the developer subject to class-action lawsuits over allegedly not being transparent about the game's technical issues.

In response to the controversy, CD Projekt Red officially apologized and has since rolled out a plethora of hotfixes and patches to the game (as well as publishing four different roadmaps). But perhaps the biggest update on the horizon is the release of Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, which will bring give Night City a next-gen upgrade and will (hopefully) see all the pesky bugs and performance issues that have plagued the game finally ironed out thanks to a "major update" that will release alongside these versions.

That update is now here. Revealed by CD Projekt Red during a livestream on February 15, Cyberpunk 2077's 1.5 update brings a host of quality-of-life improvements, graphical tweaks, and new gameplay features, all ready for next-gen consoles.

Want to know more? Read on for all the details on the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X update.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X: cut to the chase

What is it? The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077

The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 When can I play it? Right now

Right now What can I play it on? PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is available now. If you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you can get the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S upgrade for free. Xbox players will see the update automatically roll out using the console's Smart Delivery system, while PS5 players will have to redownload the new version of the game from the PlayStation store.

The game's next-gen version is also expected to receive a standalone release sometime down the line, although CD Projekt Red hasn't said exactly when that will be.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X trailer

CD Projekt Red released a next-gent update launch trailer when the Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 path first went live. You can watch it above.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X improvements and upgrades

The Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update is a meaty one. Alongside making several quality-of-life improvements, it introduces a handful of graphical enhancements and gameplay tweaks to the action RPG.

On the graphics front, the new Ray-tracing Mode supports ray-traced local light shadows, but will lock the game to 30fps, while Performance Mode lets you play at 60fps with dynamic 4K scaling.

As for gameplay improvements, a selection of new weapons has been added to the 2nd Amendment store near V's apartment, the game's economy has been rebalanced, and romanceable NPCs reworked to add more opportunities for interaction during the game.

Additional customization options have been introduced, too, letting you re-do the appearance of V mid-game rather than having to settle with whatever face and hairstyle you'd chosen during initial character creation. You can also now change the appearance of V's apartment and purchase new pads around Night City.

The quality-of-life improvements include enhancements to crowd behavior, updated enemy AI, improved vehicle handling, and big changes to some of Cyberpunk 2077's UI. The map, in particular, has been altered for clarity.

PS5 players can now enjoy haptic feedback using the DualSesne controller, while users of both consoles can bathe in the sonic water of Spatial Audio via headphones.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X: is it free for existing players?

This upgrade will be completely free on all platforms for anyone who currently owns Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One or PS4. Players will also be able to transfer their saves without issue. It's an automatic process for Xbox players, while PlayStation users need to use PlayStation Plus Cloud Saves or a USB to import their files.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X free trial

As well as releasing the PS5 and Xbox Series X update for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red also released a free, five-hour trial of the game for next-gen systems. The demo should give you a taste of the game, and all progress you make will carry forward into the full game if you decide to purchase it.