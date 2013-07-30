Nintendo Wii U jettisoned by Asda as £100 price cut fails to shift consoles

Supermarket Asda has removed the struggling Nintendo Wii U console from its stores, dealing another huge blow to the next-gen console's rapidly-diminishing chances of success.

Asda has been unable to shift stockpiles of the console, despite desperate attempts to cut its losses with two price cuts since March, both of which were unsanctioned for Nintendo.

Earlier this month the retailer reduced the basic Wii U bundle to just £149, the second time it scrubbed £50 off the official RRP, which remains at £249 according to Nintendo.

Asda confirmed the Wii U and selected games will still be able to buy from its Asda direct stores, but the Wal-mart owned company won't be allocating anymore space to the device in its brick and mortar stores.

Stock 'on merit'

The retailer told our sister site CVG: "Asda continues to offer customers a selection of Wii U games and accessories through Asda Direct, but these ranges are currently not on offer in Asda shops.

"Asda will stock [Wii U] games on a title by title merit basis as they come along through Asda Direct. We will continue to support Nintendo as a format holder partner."

Nintendo responded by pointing out it does not comment on the policies of individual retailers, but pledged forthcoming software launches will help to drive hardware sales for the rest of the year.

The company has so far rejected calls for the official price to be dropped, leaving retailers like Asda and Amazon to take matters into their own hands.

