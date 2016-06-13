Alienware's classic gaming PC returns as a mini powerhouse

Alienware has brought back its fan favorite Aurora R5 gaming PC with a new out of this world design at E3 2016.

Like the Area 51 before it, Alienware's new mid-tower desktop features an unorthodox shape and a head turning design. It's smaller than previous iterations thanks to a new layout that turns the power supply on its side and putting it on an arm that folds out of the case.

The idea here is instead of locking the power supply to the top or bottom of the case, the PSU now hovers over the CPU and occupies a space that would have otherwise been empty. By moving this component, Alienware manages to fit in a full-sized ATX motherboard into a much shorter chassis.

While the case is small from the outside, Aurora will come specced with the latest Intel processors (complete with liquid cooling), up to two Nvidia GTX GPUs, Kingston Fury X memory clocked to 2400 MHz and five storage drives. Alienware is also making upgrading easier with completely tool-less access.

The Alienware Aurora launches today with a starting price of $799 – but that's not the only thing coming out today.

Upgrades for all

Beyond reviving the Aurora mid-tower, Alienware is also sprucing up its Area 51 with some fresh components. Users will be able to max out their configuration with Intel Broadwell-E processors and Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics cards. The Alienware Area 51 starts at a premium price of $1699.

Previously announced at CES 2016, we're finally know the Alienware 13 OLED will start at $1,299. The laptop features an OLED touchscreen co-developed with Samsung to deliver an astronomical contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and the fastest refresh rates of 1ms.

Last but not least, Alienware has given its Alpha R2 the Skylake refresh with Intel Core i3 and i5 processors. Beyond the processor, Alienware has also update its micro desktop with DDR4 memory and Nvidia GTX 960M graphics.

The hardware update also makes the system compatible with Alienware's Graphics Amplifier, allowing users to connect an external, desktop-grade GPU for high-res and even VR gaming. The Alienware Alpha R2