Tim Cook already making changes at Apple

New Apple CEO is making his mark on the company, with a host of small-scale changes, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The article, entitled "Cook is making Apple his own" claims that he has already proved to be more communicative with company employees than his late predecessor, Steve Jobs.

According to the WSJ's sources, that includes the sending of company-wide emails addressed to "Team" and tending to administrative matters that Jobs avoided.

Cook, says the report, has also set up a charity program where Apple will match donations made by employees of up to $10,000 per year. One source said that Steve Jobs "didn't like giving money away.".

Education division restructured

The insightful Wall Street Journal report also says that Cook has restructured Apple's massive education division, giving it its own sales and marketing arm.

He is also reported to have given more responsibilities to Senior VP of Product Marketing Phil Schiller and VP of Oversees Sales John Brandon.

One of his first acts of business was to promote iTunes VP and Apple veteran Eddy Cue to Senior VP of Internet Software and Service.

The article also says that Cook is expected to be more open with shareholders and customers than his iconic mentor Jobs.

'Apple will not change'

The spotlight has shined brightly on Cook since he was promoted from COO to CEO when Steve Jobs stepped down in August this year.

At the time, Cook emailed Apple employees to say that: "I want you to be confident that Apple is not going to change. I cherish and celebrate Apple's unique principles and values."

While no large scale changes are currently evident, it's clear that Cook is intent on putting his own stamp on the company.

It's going to intriguing to see where he takes Apple in the years to come.

Via: WSJ