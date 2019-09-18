Cheap SIM only deal: 1-month flexibility for just £5 with this Smarty bargain

When it comes time to get a new SIM only deal you'll often see promotions for unlimited data, bundles, gifts and long convoluted names for a speed boost - all of which carry some pretty premium prices. But for those unimpressed by all those bells and whistles, we have the perfect offer for you.

Coming from one of the smaller SIMO providers out there, Smarty Mobile has unveiled its new Mini plan - a SIM only deal for just £5 a month! Like we said above, there's nothing crazy on offer here. You're only getting 500Mb of data but this is a deal for those who love a bargain price tag.

And despite those low monthly costs, there is still a host of benefits that come with this tariff. You're getting both unlimited texts and minutes - an uncommon feature at this price - and not to mention the fact that Smarty operates on rolling 1-month contracts.

That means you can use this SIM only plan for as long as you want - one month, a year, 35 years - it all depends just how committed you are to cheap bills! Now, find everything you need to know about your new cheap plan below.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Smarty's superb SIM only deal in full:

SIM only Mini plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 500Mb data | Unlimited calls and texts | £5 per month

It's simple. Cut your bills all the way down to just £5 a month with this SIM only plan. Whether you just need a stop-off SIM or aren't bothered about using the internet much, just looking for cheap bills, this will be the offer to go for. And, with this 1-month rolling contract, you can leave whenever you want.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

Not sure that you can cope with the lower amount of data? Stepping up in price to £9 a month could land you a 8GB of data SIM instead from Three.

Or if you quite like Smarty's 1-month rolling system, they also have an unlimited data option that might convince you to upgrade. At £18.75, its one of the cheapest offers for no data caps right now.

Finally, if you just need a small boost to your data, iD Mobile - Carphone Warehouse's own network - can offer you 2.5GB of data for £7 a month. And like Smarty, you'll be on a 1-month rolling contract.