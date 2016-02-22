Ford Brings SYNC 3 to Europe

MWC 2016 isn't just about phones, Ford used the event to focus on SYNC 3 for European buyers. The SYNC 3 announcement was joined by an updated Ford Kuga crossover utility vehicle (CUV), or the car Americans know as the Escape.

New to SYNC 3 is voice recognition support for Polish and Swedish, in addition to existing languages. There are even voice commands for points of interests. For instance, saying 'I need a Coffee' brings up local café's. I wish the car had a built-in coffee dispenser for that command, but alas, we may have to wait until the next generation.

Ford SYNC 3 ditches the Windows Automotive operating system for BlackBerry's QNX, which is also used by the majority of other automakers, including BMW, Audi, Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz and more. I've tested out SYNC 3 myself in a 2016 Ford Mustang GT (full review coming soon), and found the new user interface more responsive with buttery-smooth animations.

As with the US release of the 2017 model year Ford Escape, the Kuga with SYNC 3 will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto when it reaches Europe later this year.