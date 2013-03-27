3D holograms in your Honda: Hovering HUDs will help you drive

You can't quite see it, but it's 3D - we promise

Interactive 3D hologram technology still sounds like something marginalised to the realms of Spielberg sci-fi, yet the team at Holoxica has seemingly cracked it with new tech shown off earlier this week.

It also posted a new video demonstration on its blog. But while the possibilities for this technology are potentially huge, our cars could be the first to reap the benefits.

Talking to TechRadar, Javid Khan, founder and managing director of Holoxica, confirmed that the company is currently in discussions with various people "in the automotive industry", with sights on using the tech for more advanced head-up displays. Floating, interactive HUDs, to be precise.

Touch and go

We can see why this would be a good starting point, given that interactive hologram tech could make a big difference in the car industry. For one thing, there would be no more awkward leaning over to adjust the sat nav - it could soon be floating in front of your face.

Khan confirmed that the version demonstrated on British TV this week had since been updated, with more precise user interaction. "It's a lot more stable now," he told us.

He also added that "the dev kits based on the current display would be available in 6-9 months" if the company gets the investment it is currently looking for.

Holoxica will be showing off the new tech to the public at The Gadget Show Live during 2-7 April. We'll be there too, bringing you all the week's exciting tech news.