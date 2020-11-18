Black Friday bargain: this Samsung Galaxy S20 deal is the cheapest we've ever seen

Yes, technically Black Friday doesn't start until the end of the month. And yet, we think we just came across the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal that we're going to see in the sales this year.

That's a pretty big claim so let us talk you through why this deal is so good. It comes from Mobiles.co.uk and will cost you £115 upfront (when you use the code 10OFF). While that is a lot to pay upfront, it then leaves you paying just £30 a month for 54GB of data on the 5G version of the S20.

If you were to buy the 5G S20 SIM-free, it would cost you £899...buying this deal costs £845 over the two years, effectively giving you a 54GB Vodafone SIM for free and then giving you a bit of cashback as well!

Black Friday phone deals are still pouring in on the daily and we'll happily eat our words if this deal gets shown up next week... it would just have to be beaten by something absolutely incredible.

This smashing Samsung Galaxy S20 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £115 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 54GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 a month

Yes, it is quite a lot to pay upfront but really, it feels worth it for such a cheap price. After you pay £115 (with the code 10OFF), you're left paying just £30 a month. That makes this deal somehow cheaper than buying the device SIM-free and with the 54GB of data on offer, a deal that's going to be a big challenge to beat this Black Friday.

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20?

The cheapest of the S20 devices (until the S20 FE came along) but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities.

It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review