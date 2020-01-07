Belkin's new Soundform Elite smart speaker doubles as a wireless charger

Tech accessories maker Belkin is making strides into the audio market, having partnered up with premium hi-fi brand Devialet to create a new smart speaker.
At CES today, the two companies announced the Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker with Wireless Charger, a collaborative project that they’re promising is the first of its kind.
The device will combine the smarts of Google Assistant alongside high-fidelity sound and – the unique bit – will also include fast wireless charging capabilities of up to 10 watts.
With Devialet known for creating rather punchy, high-end audio products, you may be wondering how your smartphone is going to handle the vibrations emitted if it’s charging wirelessly on a speaker with two thumpy woofers inside.
Devialet reckons it’s sorted this problem thanks to ‘Push-Push’ technology, a vibration-cancelling dual woofer configuration that’s designed to cancel those vibrations without sacrificing any bass performance.
The speaker is set to retail for $299.99 (around £228 or AU$436) and is already available for pre-order on the Belkin website, with an official release date of March 2020.
