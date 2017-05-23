Belkin's new battery pack delivers long-lasting power in a small package

Belkin is back with a brand-new battery pack, one the mobile accessory maker claims is its most compact and fast-charging yet.

Part of its Pocket Power series, the new pack will be available to purchase in three power tiers: 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh and 15,000mAh. Competitors like the Anker PowerCore provide 20,000+mAh to play with, but Belkin's latest is nothing to sniff at.

According to Belkin, for an iPhone 7 the 5,000mAh power pack adds 19+ hours of additional call time, the 10,000mAh pack an extra 25+ hours, and the top-of-the-line 15,000mAh pack adds a whopping 57+ hours of additional talk time.

As for how long the packs themselves can last, the 5,000mAh can withstand 1.5 full iPhone 7 charges, the 10,000mAh pack up to three, and the 15,000mAh juicer up to five before needing to be plugged in.

The 5K Pocket Power includes a universal USB port as well as a micro-USB port, meaning it can charge any phone with any port from Lightning to USB-C. Supported devices include the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, OnePlus phones, the LG G6, Huawei handsets and the Google Pixel.

But Belkin didn't stop there; the power bank can also charge smartwatches, fitness bands, headphones, speakers, cameras, drones and Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Because you obviously want to take the Pocket Power packs with you, Belkin has used a plastic casing to keep them lightweight. The 5,000mAh pack weighs approximately 0.45 pounds, the 10,000mAh pack approximately 0.63 pounds, and the largest of them all weighs in at 0.9 pounds, Belkin tells us.

The 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh juicers will be available in either black, rose gold and silver. Black is the only color option offered for the 15,000mAh unit.

The 5,000mAh Pocket Power pack is on sale today for $29.99 on Belkin.com as well as at Target in the US and Walmart in Canada. Belkin tells us the 10,000mAh and 15,000mAh packs will be priced in the range of $39.99 and $49.99, and they will be available later this summer.

The portable chargers are heading to the UK and Australia at that time, too, with pricing for the UK estimated at £24.99/£34.99/£44.99 and AU$39.95/AU$59.95/AU$79.95 in Australia for the respective tiers.