Avoid long queues at the supermarket with Aldi’s new traffic light system

If you’re worried about queuing at the supermarket or want to avoid the crowds, Aldi has released a clever new traffic light system which shows when its supermarkets are quietest.

On April 14, Aldi extended its opening hours until 10pm Monday to Friday so that customers could shop more safely. The company found that customers did most of their shopping in the morning, and found that its stores are busiest during mid-morning from 10am and 2pm, and quietest from 7pm to 10pm.

As demand for food delivery continues to impact customers ordering online, more supermarkets are encouraging shoppers to visit stores during the coronavirus pandemic to purchase food.

Despite boosting its online grocery shopping capacity by more than 20%, Tesco has previously admitted it still isn’t able to keep up with the thousands of customers who are placing online orders.

The retailer has introduced new safety measures in its stores to help reduce the risk of infection, such as implementing floor markings so people can adhere to social distancing rules, and it has installed protective screens at the checkout.

“Between 85% and 90% of all food bought will require a visit to a store and here significant changes to the store environment have been implemented to maximise safety for colleagues and customers,” Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said.

People are also encouraged to shop on their own to reduce the number of people in-store at one time and to avoid store hours dedicated to vulnerable and elderly people, and NHS workers.

