AMD Threadripper Pro 64-core processor will cost a massive $5,489

After announcing at CES 2021 that its Threadripper Pro CPUs will be coming to retailers for people to buy, AMD has now officially revealed the prices of these incredibly powerful processors – and they are expensive.

The flagship Threadripper Pro 3995WX, which comes with 64 cores and 128 threads, will cost $5,489 (around £4,000 / AU$7,100).

Meanwhile, the 32-core, 64-thread Threadripper Pro 3975WX will cost $2,749 (around £2,000 / AU3,600), and the 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper Pro 3955WX will cost $1,149 (around £830 / $1,500).

Paying for power

These processors have been around for a while now, but before AMD’s CES announcement, you could only get them in pre-built workstations.

Now, however, you can buy the processors separately, but as you can see they will set you back a lot of money.

However, it’s important to note that these are Threadripper Pro CPUs aimed at enterprise and workstation use, and not consumers, so you won’t want to put these in your gaming rig, for example.

And, when you compare them to similar workstation CPUs, such as the 24-core Intel Xeon W-3265, which costs around $3,300 / £2,400 / AU$4,300, AMD’s pricing for its Threadripper Pro range suddenly looks a lot more competitive.

AMD’s official pricing comes after Tom’s Guide reported early retailer prices that were a lot more expensive.

If you’re looking for a powerful CPU for your workstation, then you’ll need an WRX80 motherboard. For gamers and content creators, you’re still better off looking at AMD’s (and Intel’s) consumer CPUs.

Today's best processor deals AMD Athlon 3000G Processor... Amazon Prime £105.86 View AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor Currys PC World £188.90 View AMD Ryzen 5 3600 AM4 CPU/... Ebuyer £189.99 View Lenovo ThinkCentre M725s AMD®... Lenovo UK £327.03 View Show More Deals