AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X apparently crushes $20,000 Intel dual Xeon Platinum 8280 CPUs

New benchmarks for AMD’s upcoming 64-core Threadripper 3990X CPU apparently show it outperforming Intel’s much more expensive Xeon Platinum 8280 processors.

We certainly have high hopes for the upcoming AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-core processor (which launches February 7) , and new benchmarks have just been leaked that have made us even more excited – as they apparently show the processor outperforming a dual setup of Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 processors.

What’s particularly impressive about this is that each Xeon Platinum 8280 features 28 cores and 56 threads, and cost around $10,000 (around £7,500, AU$15,000) each.

So, if these benchmarks are real, it means a single AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X chip, which will cost $3,990 (around £3,000, AU$5,700) can outperform a setup with a combined 56 cores and a price of around $20,000 (£15,000, AU$30,000).

That’s an incredible achievement, and while the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is aimed at enthusiasts, it also means enterprise and professional customers could be tempted by AMD’s CPU as a much more affordable alternative to Intel’s professional Xeon range.

Impressive results

According to the benchmarks, which were spotted in the SiSoftware database by Overclockers.ru, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X scored 1786.22 GOPS in the SiSoftware Processor Arithmetic benchmark, beating the dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 setup by an impressive 17.8%.

Considering the price differences (and the power savings of having a single CPU versus a dual-CPU setup), AMD is really ramping up the pressure on Intel.

In fact, it appears that Intel is countering the renewed threat of AMD by delaying its Cooper Lake and Ice Lake Xeon processors by three months, as well as introducing some major price cuts to its existing lineup of CPUs.

As for AMD, even if these benchmarks aren’t quite accurate, it will still have the first ever 64-core HEDT (high-end desktop) processor aimed at consumers. For enthusiasts who want an incredible amount of power for a (sort of) affordable price, it looks like AMD won’t have any major competition for a while yet.

We'll be putting the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X through its paces soon with our full review.

Via Wccftech