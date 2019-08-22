Amazon Summer Sale sees Fire HD tablets reduced up to 35%

The Amazon Summer Sale is here, and if you're looking to pick up a tablet for less than normal, you're in luck – all the Fire HD slates are now reduced.

Amazon's Fire HD range, consisting of the Fire HD 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets and Kids' versions of them, are all much more affordable than a Samsung Galaxy Tab, iPad, or other competing tablets.

The slates are affordable because they don't have the highest specs and they come loaded with Amazon's own-brand apps, which some might consider bloatware.

But if you're just looking for a big screen to watch movies on when you're on the go, you could do a lot worse than Amazon's tablets.

The deals are for a broad swathe of Amazon's Fire HD range, for different sizes, colours, and editions (by that, we mean that there are Kids' Editions available too). There are too many to list here, so instead we've hunted down the absolute best deals for you.

Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB £80 £55 at Amazon Amazon's middle-sized tablet is the Fire HD 8, with a – you guessed it – 8-inch HD screen. At only £55 for a 16GB model you're getting a decent amount of storage for a low price.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB £150 £105 at Amazon If you want the biggest screen Amazon offers, the Fire HD 10 is for you it comes with a 10-inch screen. It also comes with a decent amount of storage at 32GB, so you can download lots of movies too.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB £180 £135 at Amazon The most 'high-end' of Amazon's tablets is the 64GB version of the Fire HD 10, which has a big screen and plenty of storage. It's now £45 cheaper, which is a saving you can spend on apps and purchases.View Deal