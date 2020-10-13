Amazon Prime Day brings a huge price cut to Eero mesh Wi-Fi system

Amazon’s Eero mesh Wi-Fi system witnessed a sizeable price cut when the revamped version was made available in September 2019, and now with a further huge discount on Prime Day, it’s become seriously affordable.

For a three-pack consisting of a base station with two satellites, you normally have to stump up £249, but Prime Day price slashing has seen that reduced to £149.40.

We were very impressed with the design and performance of Amazon Eero when we first reviewed it, and one of our main complaints was that it was a pricey proposition back then.

However, as mentioned, the revamped version knocked the price down by a third, and now with this deal that further reduces the asking price by £100, you’re looking at quite a bargain.

Eero offers a simple setup process via an app, and when up and running, the three-pack can provide Wi-Fi coverage across a home of up to 460 square metres in size.

Also note that you can buy a single base station unit separately, and the asking price of that one-pack has been similarly slashed so it’s now £59.40.

