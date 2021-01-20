Act fast - Nvidia RTX 3090 is back in stock at Scan

If you've been after the super-powerful Nvidia RTX 3090, then you could be in luck, as Scan currently has it in stock.

For £1,3999, the Nvidia RTX 3090 Founder's Edition is an expensive card, but it's also the most powerful consumer GPU in the world right now. Not in the UK? Scroll down for RTX 3090 stock where you are.

Despite its high price, this GPU has been out of stock pretty much since it launched. We've got a guide on where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3090 to help you find this elusive GPU.

If you're not in the UK, check out our pick of the best RTX 3090 prices where you are. However, stock remains extremely low around the world.

