Acer appoints Craig Booth as new country head

Acer has appointed a new country manager for the UK, with Craig Booth promoted from within to replace Preben Fjeld who became Lenovo’s General Manager for UK and Ireland last November.

Booth made the opposite journey last February, leaving his position as Lenovo’s UK consumer head of business management to become director of product marketing at Acer.

Before that he spent six years at Samsung UK, where his final role was head of tablet and computing.

His new remit at Acer will be to build the firm’s business in the UK.

Acer UK

“Craig has contributed considerably to the stability of Acer business in the UK,” an Acer spokesperson told CRN.

"We are all very pleased that he will now head up the company for 2018 and beyond."

According to Gartner, worldwide PC shipments declined by 2 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2017, with Acer the sixth largest manufacturer in the market, behind Asus, Apple, Dell, Lenovo and HP Inc.

However separate figures from IDC suggest that there was a slightly positive growth rate of 0.7 per cent over the same period, with Acer joint fifth in the rankings with rival Asus.

Aside from Windows systems, Acer has been a strong supporter of Google's Chromebook concept