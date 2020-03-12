A Quiet Place Part 2 release date delayed by coronavirus – which movie will be next?

Horror sequel A Quiet Place Part 2 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving from its previously announced March release date. It joins No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit 2 as the latest film to switch timings in reaction to how the virus is affecting the world right now. No new release date has been confirmed by studio Paramount Pictures just yet.

Director and star John Krasinski addressed fans of the movie in a brief Twitter message. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see together. Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film 'til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

See the original tweet below:

Other movies are staying put for now, but all 70,000+ cinemas in China are closed at the moment, and it's hard not to see more movies delaying as the situation around coronavirus develops.

Which other movies could slip?

As people seek to self-isolate and stay safe during the spread of coronavirus, the effect on communal spaces like theaters could be massive – especially if movie release dates keep moving. But as coronavirus cases increase, it's hard to predict how far-reaching the effects could be.

A story on Deadline last week suggested Black Widow and Fast and Furious 9 won't move from their scheduled May release dates. Right now, then, there's no suggestion they'll move – indeed, Black Widow's May 1 release date is mentioned in the final trailer released this week – but a lot could happen in six weeks.