A cheap 8GB RAM waterproof smartphone with 256GB storage just went on sale

Blackview has dropped the price of its flagship BV9900 ruggedised device to a mere $330 (£255, AU$477) for a limited time.

The price cut comes as Blackview seeks to gather momentum for its flagship model ahead of the launch of its first 5G rugged smartphone, likely to be called the BV10000, early next year.

The BV9900 deal comes weeks after the launch of the BV9800 Pro, a device that sports a FLIR Lepton thermal imaging sensor that gives it the Predator viewing mode and allows it to see in the dark.

The Blackview BV 9900 lacks this capability, which explains why it is on sale for such a low price, but it does still come with a Mediatek Helio P90 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X and a staggering 256GB of RAM.

It may still be a far cry from what normal flagship Android handsets offer (typically 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage) but represents a new pinnacle compared to the rest of the ruggedised device market.

The Doogee S95 Pro comes with 8GB RAM but only 128GB storage while the AGM X3 has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage but has Android 8.1 and costs more than twice the price of the BV9900.

In addition, Blackview’s new flagship model has five (yes five) camera sensors totalling 87 megapixels and has an operating temperature range between -30 and 55 degrees centigrade.

It is IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G rated as well with wired and wireless charging, NFC, an UV meter, a hygrometer, Corning Gorilla 5 and Android 9.0 Pie.