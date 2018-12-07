Where to watch Love Actually: stream online from anywhere this Christmas

Want to find where you can get your Christmas movie fix this year in the form of Love Actually? Look no further. This guide will help you find a stream of Love Actually wherever you are on the planet.

Love Actually - fact file Year: 2003

Run time: 135 mins

Director: Richard Curtis

Stars: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63%

Love Actually has solidified itself in the decked halls of Christmas fame as a go-to movie to get in the spirit of the season. As such, it can be hard to find at Chrimbo since each network wants to be the one showing it, at a cost, of course.

Since we want everything streamed when we want it, and without adverts, you may want to enjoy the movie using a service other than terrestrial TV. So what are your options for getting Hugh Grant as the PM of England and Bill Nighy as a naked rock star this year?

Below we've rounded up the streaming services that are showing a Love Actually stream in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Nobody showing the film where you are? Well we've got a handy trick to help you there, too.

Can I watch Love Actually on Netflix?

Yes indeed. Love Actually appears to be available on Netflix, worldwide. That's fantastic news as you can simply log on (assuming you're subscribed) and start watching. But don't get disheartened if you have Netflix (or like the look of its FREE trial) but want to watch from somewhere it isn't streamed. You can try using a VPN to relocate the IP address of your laptop, mobile, tablet or streaming device, and watch as if you were there. It's easier to do than it sounds - scroll to the bottom of the page for full details and our pick of the best VPN service.

Can I watch Love Actually on Amazon Prime Video?

You'll be only able to rent or buy Love Actually this year on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and US - it's not listed for free on the subscription service.

Where to stream Love Actually in the US

This year there are a few options that get you viewing Love Actually in the US. The only subscription service is Netflix, with Amazon Prime Video charging to rent or buy. Also offering a similar pay-per-view rental system are:

Apple iTunes - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

FandangoNOW - $2.99

Vudu - $2.99

Where to stream Love Actually in the UK

This year you can't get Love Actually on Sky for free like last year, instead you'll have to pay via Sky Store. Alternatively you've got Netflix for subscribers, otherwise it's more pay-per-view rental from the likes of:

PlayStation - £2.49

Chili Cinema - £2.49

Rakuten TV - £2.99

Amazon - £3.49

YouTube - £3.49

Apple TV - £3.49

Google Play - £3.49

Where to stream Love Actually in Canada

It's a very similar situation in Canada to what we described south of the border, only with another streaming option here. So aside from Netflix and Crave+, your one off payment options are:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $4.99

Apple TV - $4.99

Google Play - $4.99

Where to stream Love Actually in Australia

Result for Netflix and Stan subscribers, Love Actually is available for you to stream as part of your monthly fee. If you're not a monthly member and don't fancy that, then these other places will rent it to you:

Apple TV - $4.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $2.99

Google Play - $2.99

Microsoft Store - $3.99

How to stream Love Actually from anywhere in the world

If you've hunted high and low where you live and just can't find anybody streaming the film, then we have a nifty trick up our sleeve that should be able to help.

The best way to watch it in your country is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express.

Streaming with a VPN is really easy to do, as well. Just follow the three steps below...

Step two: Connect to a server where the film is streaming Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. It's super easy to do.

Step three: Head to the streaming service you want to watch on If you're already subscribed to the service (e.g. Netflix), then you're good to go. Otherwise you'll need to sign up - and don't miss out on any free trials.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Main image courtesy of Universal Pictures