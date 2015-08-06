How to consume podcasts like a boss

Once you've added some feeds, you're able to set 'update' and 'download' rules to allow you to consume them in the best possible way.

To 'update' a feed is to find the latest episodes available from it. By default, feeds will automatically download the latest episode when they are updated. To change this behaviour, visit the Settings menu (down the bottom of the left-hand menu), then General Settings > Feed Defaults.

To set up a schedule for updating your feeds and downloading episodes (Pro version only), go to Settings > Feed Update Settings > Automatic Updates. To save space on your device, you may want to set the option to automatically delete episodes after you have listened to them. To do this, visit Settings > Playlist Settings > After Playing > Delete and play next (or whatever takes your fancy).

To change update and download rules for an individual feed, long-press the feed name in the left-hand menu, and choose 'Edit Feed' > Episode Downloads. This is also where you set the download order of episodes – that is 'In-Order' (oldest to newest, e.g. for serials), or 'Latest Episodes' (newest to oldest. e.g. for current affairs) – as well as how many to download at a time, and the 'Episode Cleanup' options, which specify the maximum number or age of un-played episodes to keep (really handy for deleting out-dated news podcasts that you didn't listen to).

Once a feed has been updated, you are then able to pick an episode to listen to – those ready to go now are held under the 'My episodes' view, while those yet to be downloaded are under the 'All Published' view. To toggle between the two, just press the feed name up the top of the screen.

You can start listening to an episode by pressing the play icon, enqueue one by pressing the stripy 'add to playlist' icon, or manually download one (outside of a scheduled update) by pressing the download icon.