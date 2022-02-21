Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords: how to use them and what they do

Introduced in the Lords of Destruction expansion, Diablo 2: Resurrected Runewords are potent upgrades for your gear. Increasing your online power is key to taking on Diablo 2: Resurrected’s more powerful enemies and bosses. Before Runewords, you had to find unique gear and item sets to reach the highest power levels. That’s no longer the case, thanks to Runes and Runewords.

Runes and Runewords let you craft some of the most potent items in Diablo 2: Resurrected. When used correctly, they take your character’s power and abilities to the next level. Because Diablo 2: Resurrected combines the base game and the Lords of Destruction expansion, you get your hands on Runes and Runewords much earlier in the game, letting you pinpoint how you want to increase your character’s gear power.

Let's hope the developers include this powerful tool in Diablo 4, because Resurrected made us want Diablo 4 more than ever. Until then, we'll just have to keep using these Diablo 2: Resurrected mods.

What are Diablo 2: Resurrected Runewords?

Runewords are combinations of Runes slotted into specific weapons in a particular order. It sounds complicated because, well, it is. There’s a lot to take into account when crafting Runewords, and you will need to learn all of that before you can start crafting them yourself. They’re worth the effort, though; Runewords are upgrades you apply to your weapons, armor, and other items. They can increase your power exponentially.

You combine Runes to create Runewords, so the first step to applying a Runeword to your gear is finding the correct Runes. You can find Runes throughout Diablo 2; many enemies drop Runes when you kill them, so keep an eye out when taking care of quests and other events.

How to use Runewords in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Before applying Runewords to your gear, you’ll need to gather them. For example, crafting the Runeword Ancient’s Pledge requires you to place the Runes Ral, Ort, and Tal into a Shield with three sockets. Once done, the Runeword will activate and grant a powerful effect. Not all Runewords are equally powerful, so look for those with more potent effects.

The most important thing to remember about Runewords is to place the Runes in the correct order to activate them. Additionally, you must set the Runes into the specific item or items that it supports, and you must choose an item with the number of sockets you need. So, while Ancient’s Pledge can be used in shields with three sockets, making the Runeword Beast requires an axe, a scepter, or a hammer with five sockets. You’d then need to play the runes Ber, Tir, Um, Mal, and Lum into the item in that exact order to activate the Runeword.

You won’t be able to use Runewords meant for Body armor in anything but items worn on your torso. Likewise, Runewords that require melee weapons won’t be useable in orbs or ranged weapons of any kind. Also, be mindful of names. Just because the item says axe (or something similar) in the name doesn’t make it an axe. Make sure the item type matches the kind of Runeword you are trying to create.

If you take note of the supported item types and set the Runes out in the correct order before socketing them, it should help make the process much easier to follow.

Diablo 2: Resurrected all Runeword recipes

Now that you have a better understanding or Runewords and what they are, it’s time to actually talk about the different Runewords you can craft in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Below you’ll find a full list of the Runewords that are currently craftable, as well as which items you will be able to craft them in, and how many sockets you will need.

Ancient’s Pledge – Ral + Ort + Tal (Shields), 3 sockets

– Ral + Ort + Tal (Shields), 3 sockets Beast – Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum (Axes, Scepters, and Hammers), 5 sockets

– Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum (Axes, Scepters, and Hammers), 5 sockets Black – Thul + Io + Nef (Clubs, Hammers, and Maces), 3 sockets

– Thul + Io + Nef (Clubs, Hammers, and Maces), 3 sockets Bone – Sol + Um + Um (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Sol + Um + Um (Body Armor), 3 sockets Bramble – Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth (Body Armor), 4 sockets

– Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth (Body Armor), 4 sockets Brand – Jah + Lo + Mal + Gul (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets

– Jah + Lo + Mal + Gul (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets Breath of the Dying – Vex + Hel + El + Eld + Zod + Eth (Weapons), 6 sockets

– Vex + Hel + El + Eld + Zod + Eth (Weapons), 6 sockets Call to Arms – Amn + Ral + Mal + Ist + Ohm (Weapons), 5 sockets

– Amn + Ral + Mal + Ist + Ohm (Weapons), 5 sockets Chains of Honor – Dol + Um + Ber + Ist (Body Armor), 4 sockets

– Dol + Um + Ber + Ist (Body Armor), 4 sockets Chaos – Fal + Ohm + Um (Claws), 3 sockets

– Fal + Ohm + Um (Claws), 3 sockets Crescent Moon – Shael + Um + Tir (Axes, Swords, and Polearms), 3 sockets

– Shael + Um + Tir (Axes, Swords, and Polearms), 3 sockets Death – Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul (Swords and Axes), 5 sockets

– Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul (Swords and Axes), 5 sockets Delirium – Lem + Ist + Io (Helms), 3 sockets

– Lem + Ist + Io (Helms), 3 sockets Destruction – Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko (Polearms and Swords), 5 sockets

– Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko (Polearms and Swords), 5 sockets Doom – Hel + Ohm + Um + Lo + Cham (Axes, Polearms, and Hammers), 5 sockets

– Hel + Ohm + Um + Lo + Cham (Axes, Polearms, and Hammers), 5 sockets Dragon – Sur + Lo + Sol (Body Armor and shields), 3 sockets

– Sur + Lo + Sol (Body Armor and shields), 3 sockets Dream – Io + Jah + Pul (Helms and shields), 3 sockets

– Io + Jah + Pul (Helms and shields), 3 sockets Duress – Shael + Um + Thul (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Shael + Um + Thul (Body Armor), 3 sockets Edge – Tir + Tal + Amn (Missile Weapons), 3 sockets

– Tir + Tal + Amn (Missile Weapons), 3 sockets Enigma – Jah + Ith + Ber (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Jah + Ith + Ber (Body Armor), 3 sockets Enlightenment – Pul + Ral + Sol (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Pul + Ral + Sol (Body Armor), 3 sockets Eternity – Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur (Body Armor), 5 sockets

– Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur (Body Armor), 5 sockets Exile – Vex + Ohm + Ist + Dol (Paladin shields), 4 sockets

– Vex + Ohm + Ist + Dol (Paladin shields), 4 sockets Faith – Ohm + Jah + Lem + Eld (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets

– Ohm + Jah + Lem + Eld (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets Famine – Fal + Ohm + Ort + Jah (Axes and Hammers), 4 sockets

– Fal + Ohm + Ort + Jah (Axes and Hammers), 4 sockets Flickering Flame – Nef + Pul + Vex (Helms), 3 sockets

– Nef + Pul + Vex (Helms), 3 sockets Fortitude – El + Sol + Dol + Lo (Weapons and body Armor), 4 sockets

– El + Sol + Dol + Lo (Weapons and body Armor), 4 sockets Fury – Jah + Gul + Eth (Melee Weapons), 3 sockets

– Jah + Gul + Eth (Melee Weapons), 3 sockets Gloom – Fal + Um + Pul (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Fal + Um + Pul (Body Armor), 3 sockets Grief – Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral (Swords and Axes), 5 sockets

– Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral (Swords and Axes), 5 sockets Hand of Justice – Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo (Weapons), 4 sockets

– Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo (Weapons), 4 sockets Harmony – Tir + Ith + Sol + Ko (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets

– Tir + Ith + Sol + Ko (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets Heart of the Oak – Ko + Vex + Pul + Thul (Staves and Maces), 4 sockets

– Ko + Vex + Pul + Thul (Staves and Maces), 4 sockets Holy Thunder – Eth + Ral + Ort + Tal (Scepters), 4 sockets

– Eth + Ral + Ort + Tal (Scepters), 4 sockets Honor – Amn + El + Ith + Tir + Sol (Melee Weapons), 5 sockets

– Amn + El + Ith + Tir + Sol (Melee Weapons), 5 sockets Ice – Amn + Shael + Jah + Lo (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets

– Amn + Shael + Jah + Lo (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets Infinity – Ber + Mal + Ber + Ist (Polearms), 4 sockets

– Ber + Mal + Ber + Ist (Polearms), 4 sockets Insight – Ral + Tir + Tal + Sol (Polearms and Staves), 4 sockets

– Ral + Tir + Tal + Sol (Polearms and Staves), 4 sockets Last Wish – Jah + Mal + Jah + Sur + Jah + Ber (Swords, Hammers, and Axes), 6 sockets

– Jah + Mal + Jah + Sur + Jah + Ber (Swords, Hammers, and Axes), 6 sockets Lawbringer – Amn + Lem + Ko (Swords, Hammers, and sceptres), 3 sockets

– Amn + Lem + Ko (Swords, Hammers, and sceptres), 3 sockets King’s Grace – Amn + Ral +Thul (Swords and sceptres), 3 sockets

– Amn + Ral +Thul (Swords and sceptres), 3 sockets Kingslayer – Mal + Um + Gul + Fal (Swords and Axes), 4 sockets

– Mal + Um + Gul + Fal (Swords and Axes), 4 sockets Leaf – Tir + Ral (Staves), 2 sockets

– Tir + Ral (Staves), 2 sockets Lionheart – Hel + Lum + Fal (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Hel + Lum + Fal (Body Armor), 3 sockets Lore – Ort + Sol (Helms), 2 sockets

– Ort + Sol (Helms), 2 sockets Malice – Ith + El + Eth (Melee Weapons), 3 sockets

– Ith + El + Eth (Melee Weapons), 3 sockets Melody – Shael + Ko + Nef (Missile Weapons), 3 sockets

– Shael + Ko + Nef (Missile Weapons), 3 sockets Memory – Lum + Io + Sol + Eth (Staves), 4 sockets

– Lum + Io + Sol + Eth (Staves), 4 sockets Mist – Cham + Shael + Gul + Thul + Ith, (Bows, Crossbows), 5 sockets

– Cham + Shael + Gul + Thul + Ith, (Bows, Crossbows), 5 sockets Myth – Hel + Amn + Nef (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Hel + Amn + Nef (Body Armor), 3 sockets Nadir – Nef + Tir (Helms), 2 sockets

– Nef + Tir (Helms), 2 sockets Oath – Shael + Pul + Mal + Lum (Swords, Axes, and Maces), 4 sockets

– Shael + Pul + Mal + Lum (Swords, Axes, and Maces), 4 sockets Obedience – Hel + Ko + Thul + Eth + Fal (Polearms), 5 sockets

– Hel + Ko + Thul + Eth + Fal (Polearms), 5 sockets Obsession – Zod + Ist + Lem + Lum + Io + Nef (Staves), 6 sockets

– Zod + Ist + Lem + Lum + Io + Nef (Staves), 6 sockets Passion – Dol + Ort + Eld + Lem (Weapons), 4 sockets

– Dol + Ort + Eld + Lem (Weapons), 4 sockets Pattern – Tal + Ort + Thul (Claws), 3 sockets

– Tal + Ort + Thul (Claws), 3 sockets Peace – Shael + Thul + Amn (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Shael + Thul + Amn (Body Armor), 3 sockets Phoenix – Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah (Weapons), 4 sockets

– Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah (Weapons), 4 sockets Plague – Cham + Shael + Um (Swords), 3 sockets

– Cham + Shael + Um (Swords), 3 sockets Pride – Cham + Sur + Io + Lo (Polearms), 4 sockets

– Cham + Sur + Io + Lo (Polearms), 4 sockets Principle – Ral + Gul + Eld (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Ral + Gul + Eld (Body Armor), 3 sockets Prudence – Mal + Tir (Body Armor), 2 sockets

– Mal + Tir (Body Armor), 2 sockets Radiance – Nef + Sol + Ith (Helms), 3 sockets

– Nef + Sol + Ith (Helms), 3 sockets Rain – Ort + Mal + Ith (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Ort + Mal + Ith (Body Armor), 3 sockets Rhyme – Shael + Eth (Shields), 2 sockets

– Shael + Eth (Shields), 2 sockets Rift – Hel + Ko + Lem + Gul (Polearms and Scepters), 4 sockets

– Hel + Ko + Lem + Gul (Polearms and Scepters), 4 sockets Sanctuary – Ko + Ko + Mal (Shields), 3 sockets

– Ko + Ko + Mal (Shields), 3 sockets Silence – Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex (Weapons), 6 sockets

– Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex (Weapons), 6 sockets Smoke – Nef + Lum (Body Armor), 2 sockets

– Nef + Lum (Body Armor), 2 sockets Spirit – Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn (Swords and shields), 4 sockets

– Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn (Swords and shields), 4 sockets Splendor – Eth + Lum (Shields), 2 sockets

– Eth + Lum (Shields), 2 sockets Stealth – Tal + Eth (Body Armor), 2 sockets

– Tal + Eth (Body Armor), 2 sockets Steel – Tir + El (Swords, Axes, and Maces), 2 sockets

– Tir + El (Swords, Axes, and Maces), 2 sockets Stone – Shael + Um + Pul + Lum (Body Armor), 4 sockets

– Shael + Um + Pul + Lum (Body Armor), 4 sockets Strength – Amn + Tir (Melee Weapons), 2 sockets

– Amn + Tir (Melee Weapons), 2 sockets Treachery – Shael + Thul + Lem (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Shael + Thul + Lem (Body Armor), 3 sockets Unbending Will – Fal, IO, Ith, Eld, El, Hel (Swords), 6 sockets

– Fal, IO, Ith, Eld, El, Hel (Swords), 6 sockets Venom – Tal + Dol + Mal (Weapons), 3 sockets

– Tal + Dol + Mal (Weapons), 3 sockets Voice of Reason – Lem + Ko + El + Eld (Swords and Maces), 4 sockets

– Lem + Ko + El + Eld (Swords and Maces), 4 sockets Wealth – Lem + Ko + Tir (Body Armor), 3 sockets

– Lem + Ko + Tir (Body Armor), 3 sockets White – Dol + Io (Wands), 2 sockets

– Dol + Io (Wands), 2 sockets Wind – Sur + El (Melee Weapons), 2 sockets

– Sur + El (Melee Weapons), 2 sockets Wisdom – Pul + Ith + Eld (Helms)

– Pul + Ith + Eld (Helms) Wrath – Pul + Lum + Ber + Mal (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets

– Pul + Lum + Ber + Mal (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets Zephyr – Ort + Eth (Missile Weapons), 2 sockets

Diablo 2: Resurrected all Runeword effects

Each and every Runeword has its own list of effects, too. These effects can vary sometimes, depending on which item you slot them into (if they support multiple types of items). Here’s an overview of all the effects that each Runeword will grant when the recipe is crafted and added to an item.

Ancient's Pledge

+50% enhanced defense

Cold resist +43%

Fire resist +48%

Lightning resist +48%

Poison resist +48%

10% of damage goes to mana

Beast

Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped

+40% increase to attack speed

+240% – 270% enhanced damage (varying)

20% chance of crushing blow

25% chance of open wounds

+3 Werebear

+3 Lycanthropy

Prevent monster heal

+25 – 40 strength (varying)

+10 energy

+2 mana for each kill

Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges)

Black

+120% enhanced damage

40% chance of crushing blow

+200 attack rating

Adds 3-14 cold damage (every 3 seconds)

+10 vitality

15% increased attack speed

Knockback

Magic damage is reduced by two

Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 charges)

Bone

15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Armor when striking

15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Spear on striking

+2 to Necromancer skill levels

+100 – 150 mana (varying)

All resistances +30

Damage reduced by 7

Bramble

Level 15 – 21 Thorns aura when equipped (varying)

+50% faster hit recovery

+25% – 50% poison skill damage (varying)

+300 defense

Increase maximum mana 50%

Regenerate mana 15%

+5% maximum cold resist

Fire resist +30%

Poison resist +100%

+13 life after each kill

Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)

Brand

35% chance to cast level 14 Amplify Damage when striking

100% chance to cast level 18 Bone Spear on striking

+260% – 340% enhanced damage (varying)

Ignore the target’s defense

20% attack rating bonus

+280% – 330% damage to demons (varying)

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

Knockback

Fires explosive arrows or bolts

Breath of the Dying

50% chance to cast level 20 Poison Nova when you kill an enemy

Indestructible

+60% increased attack speed

+350% – 400% enhanced damage (varying)

+200% damage to undead

-25% target defense

+50 attack rating

+50 attack rating against undead

7% mana stolen per hit

12% – 15% life stolen per hit (varying)

Prevent monster healing

+30 to all attributes

+1 light radius

Requirements -20%

Call to Arms

+1 to all skills

+40% increased attack speed

+250-290% enhanced damage (varying)

Adds 5 – 30 fire damage

7% life stolen per hit

+2 – 6 Battle Command (varying)

+1 – 6 Battle Orders (varying)

+1 – 4 Battle Cry (varying)

Prevent monster heal

Replenish life +12

30% better chance of getting magic items

Chains of Honor

+2 to all skills

+200% damage to demons

+100% damage to undead

8% life stolen per hit

+70% enhanced defense

+20 strength

Replenish life +7

All resistances +65

Damage reduced by 8%

25% better chance to get magic items

Chaos

9% chance to cast level 11 Frozen Orb on striking

11% chance to cast level 9 Charged Bolt on striking

+35% increased attack speed

+290% – 340% enhanced damage (varying)

Adds 216 – 471 magic damage

25% chance of open wounds

+1 Whirlwind

+10 strength

+15 life after each demon kill

Crescent Moon

10% chance to cast level 17 Chain Lightning on striking

7% chance to cast level 13 Static Field on striking

+20% increased attack speed

+180 – 220% enhanced damage (varying)

Ignore the target’s defense

-35% enemy lightning resistance

25% chance of open wounds

+9 – 11 magic absorb (varying)

+2 mana after each kill

Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 charges)

Death

100% chance to cast level 44 Chain Lightning upon death

25% chance to cast level 18 Glacial Spike when attacking

Indestructible

+300% – 385% enhanced damage (varying)

20% attack rating bonus

+50 attack rating

Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage

7% mana stolen per hit

50% chance of crushing blow

0.5-49.5% deadly strike (depending on character level)

+1 light radius

Level 22 Blood Golem (15 charges)

Requirements -20%

Delirium

1% chance to cast level 50 Delirium when striking

6% chance to cast level 14 Mind Blast when striking

14% chance to cast level 13 Terror when striking

11% chance to cast level 18 Confuse on striking

+2 to all skills

+261 defense

+10 vitality

50% extra gold from monsters

25% better chance to get magic items

Level 17 Attract (60 charges)

Destruction

23% chance to cast level 12 Volcano on striking

5% chance to cast level 23 Molten Boulder on striking

100% chance to cast level 45 Meteor when you die

15% chance to cast level 22 Nova when attacking

+350% enhanced damage

Ignore the target’s defense

Adds 100 – 180 magic damage

7% mana stolen per hit

20% chance of crushing blow

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

+10 dexterity

Doom

5% chance to cast level 18 Volcano on striking

Level 12 Holy Freeze aura when equipped

+2 to all skills

+45% increased attack speed

+330% – 370% enhanced damage (varying)

-40% – 60% enemy cold resistance (varying)

20% deadly strike

25% chance of open wounds

Prevent monster heal

Freezes target +3

Requirements -20%

Dragon

20% chance to cast level 18 Venom when struck

12% chance to cast level 15 Hydra on striking

Level 14 Holy Fire aura when equipped

+360 defense

+230 missile defense

+3 – 5 to all attributes (varying)

0.375 – 37.125 to strength (depending on character level)

Increase maximum mana by 5% (when equipped to Body Armor)

+50 mana (when equipped to Shields)

+5% maximum lightning resist

Damage reduced by seven

Dream

10% chance to cast level 15 Confuse when struck

Level 15 Holy Shock aura when equipped

+20% – 30% faster hit recovery (varying)

+30% enhanced defense

+150 – 220 defense (varying)

+10 vitality

Increase maximum life 5% (when equipped to helms)

+50 life (when equipped to shields)

0.625 – 61.875 to mana (depending on character level)

All resistance +5-20 (varying)

12% – 25% better chance of getting magic items (varying)

Duress

40% faster hit recovery

+10% – 20% enhanced damage (varying)

Adds 37-133 cold damage (every 2 seconds)

15% chance of crushing blow

33% chance of open wounds

+150% – 200% enhanced defense (varying)

-20% slower stamina drain

Cold resist +45%

Lightning resist +15%

Fire resist +15%

Poison resist +15%

Edge

Level 15 Thorns aura when equipped

+35% increased attack speed

+320% – 380% damage to demons (varying)

+280% damage to undead

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

7% life stolen per hit

Prevent monster heal

+5 – 10 to all attributes (varying)

+2 mana after each kill

Reduces all vendor prices by 15%

Enigma

+2 to all skills

+45% faster run/walk

+1 Teleport

+750 – 775 defense (varying)

+0 – 75 strength (based on character level)

Increase maximum life by 5%

Damage reduced by 8%

+14 life after each kill

15% damage taken goes to mana instead

+1% – 99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level)

Enlightenment

5% chance to cast level 15 Blaze when striking

5% chance to cast level 15 Fire Ball on striking

+2 to Sorceress skill levels

+1 Warmth

+30% enhanced defense

Fire resist +30%

Damage reduced by 7

Eternity

Indestructible

+260% – 310% enhanced damage (varying)

+9 minimum damage

7% life stolen per hit

20% chance of crushing blow

Hit blinds target

Slow target by 33%

Regenerate mana 16%

Replenish life +16

Cannot be frozen

30% better chance to get magic items

Level 8 Revive (88 charges)

Exile

15% chance to cast level 5 Life Tap on striking

Level 13-16 Defiance aura when equipped (varying)

+2 to Paladin Offensive auras

+30% faster block rate

Freezes target

+220% – 260% enhanced defense (varying)

Replenish life +7

+5% maximum cold resist

+5% maximum fire resist

25% better chance of getting magic items

Repairs one durability every 4 seconds

Faith

Level 12-15 Fanaticism aura when equipped (varying)

+1-2 all skills (varying)

+330% enhanced damage

Ignore the target’s defense

300% attack rating bonus

+75% damage to undead

+50 attack rating against undead

+120 fire damage

All resistance +15

10% chance to reanimate as Returned

75% extra gold from monsters

Famine

+30% increased attack speed

+320% – 370% enhanced damage (varying)

Ignore the target’s defense

Adds 180 – 200 magic damage

Adds 50 – 200 fire damage

Adds 51 – 250 lightning damage

Adds 50 – 200 cold damage

12% life stolen per hit

Prevent monster heal

+10 strength

Flickering Flame

Level 4-8 Resist Fire aura (varying)

+3 to fire skills

-10-15% to enemy fire resistance (varying)

+30% enhanced defense

+30 defense vs. missile

+50-75 to mana (varying)

Half freeze duration

+5% to maximum fire resist

Poison length reduced by 50%

Fortitude (Weapons)

20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when striking

+25% faster cast rate

+300% enhanced damage

+9 minimum damage

+50 attack rating

20% deadly strike

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

+200% enhanced defense

+X life (based on character level)

All resistances +25-30 (varying)

12% damage taken goes to mana instead

+1 light radius

Fortitude (Body Armor)

20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when struck

+25% faster cast rate

+300% enhanced damage

+200% enhanced defense

+15 defense

+X life (based on character level)

Replenish life +7

+5% to maximum lightning resist

All resistances +25 – 30 (varying)

Damage reduced by 7

12% damage goes to mana instead

+1 light radius

Fury

+209% enhanced damage

40% increased attack speed

Prevent monster heal

66% chance of open wounds

33% deadly strike

Ignore the target’s defense

-25% target defense

20% attack rating bonus

6% life stolen per hit

+5 Frenzy (Barbarian only)

Grief

35% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking

+30% – 40% attack speed

+340 – 400 damage

Ignore the target’s defense

-25% target defense

+1.875 – 185.625% damage to demons (dependant on character level)

Adds 5-30 fire damage

-20-25% enemy poison resistance (varying)

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

+2 mana after each kill

+10 – 15 life gained after each kill (varying)

Gloom

15% chance to cast level 3 Dim Vision when striking

+10% faster hit recovery

+200% – 260% enhanced defense (varying)

+10 strength

All resistance +45

Half freeze duration

5% damage taken goes to mana

-3 light radius

Hand of Justice

100% chance to cast level 36 Blaze when you level up

100% chance to cast level 48 Meteor when you die

Level 16 Holy Fire aura when equipped

+33% increased attack speed

+280% – 330% enhanced damage (varying)

Ignore the target’s defense

7% life stolen per hit

-20% enemy fire resistance

20% deadly strike

Hit blinds target

Freezes target +3

Harmony

Level 10 Vigor aura when equipped

+200% – 275% enhanced damage (varying)

+9 minimum damage

+9 maximize damage

Adds 55 – 160 lightning damage

Adds 55 – 160 fire damage

Adds 55 – 160 cold damage

+2 – 6 Valkyrie (varying)

+10 dexterity

Regenerate mana 20%

+2 mana after each kill

+2 light radius

Level 20 Revive (25 charges)

Heart of the Oak

+3 to all skills

+40% faster cast rate

+75% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

7% mana stolen per hit

+10 dexterity

Replenish life +20

+15% maximum mana

All resistances +30 – 40 (varying)

Level 4 Oak Sage (25 charges)

Leven 14 Raven (60 charges)

Holy Thunder

+60% enhanced damage

-25% target defense

Adds 5 – 30 fire damage

Adds 21 – 110 lightning damage

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

+10 maximum damage

Lighting resistance +60%

+5 maximum lightning resistance

+3 Holy Shock (Paladin only)

Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges)

Honor

+160% enhanced damage

+9 minimum damage

+9 maximum damage

25% deadly strike

+250 attack rating

+1 to all skills

7% life stolen per hit

Replenish life +10

+10 strength

+1 light radius

+2 mana after each kill

Ice

100% chance to cast level 40 Blizzard when you level up

25% chance to cast level 22 Frost Nova on striking

Level 18 Holy Freeze aura when equipped

+20% increased attack speed

+140% – 210% enhanced damage (varying)

Ignore the target’s defense

+25% – 30% cold skill damage (varying)

-20% enemy cold skill resistance

7% life stolen per hit

20% deadly strike

3.125% – 309.375% extra gold from monsters (based on character level)

Infinity

50% chance to cast level 20 Chain Lightning when you kill an enemy

Level 12 Conviction aura when equipped

+35% faster run/walk

+255% – 325% enhanced damage (varying)

-45% – 55% to enemy lightning resistance (varying)

40% chance of crushing blow

Prevent monster heal

0.5 – 49.5 to vitality (based on character level)

30% better chance of getting magic items

Level 21 Cyclone Armor (30 charges)

Insight

Level 12-17 Meditation aura when equipped (varying)

+35% faster cast rate

+200% – 260% enhanced damage (varying)

+9 minimum damage

+180% – 250% bonus to attack rating (varying)

Adds 5 – 30 fire damage

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

+1 – 6 Critical Strike (varying)

+5 to all attributes

+2 mana after each kill

23% better chance of finding magic items

Last Wish

6% chance to cast level 11 Fade when struck

10% chance to cast level 18 Life Tap on striking

20% chance to cast level 20 Charged Bolt when attacking

Level 17 Might aura when equipped

+330% – 375% enhanced damage (varying)

Ignore the target’s defense

60% – 70% chance of crushing blow (varying)

Prevent monster heal

Hit blinds target

+0.5-49.5% chance of getting magic items (dependant on character level)

Lawbringer

20% chance to cast level 15 Decrepify on striking

Level 16 – 18 Sanctuary aura when equipped (varying)

-50% target defense

Adds 150 – 210 fire damage

Adds 130 – 180 cold damage

7% life stolen per hit

Slain monsters rest in peace

+200 – 250 missile defense (varying)

+10 dexterity

75% extra gold from monsters

King's Grace

+100% enhanced damage

+100% damage to demons

+50% damage to undead

Adds 5 – 30 fire damage

Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (every 3 seconds)

+150 attack rating

+100 attack rating against demons

+100 attack rating against undead

7% life stolen per hit

Kingslayer

+30% increased attack speed

+230-270% enhanced damage (varying)

-25% target defense

20% attack rating bonus

33% chance of crushing blow

50% chance of open wounds

+1 Vengeance

Prevent monster heal

+10 strength

40% extra gold from monsters

Leaf

Adds 5-30 fire damage

+3 to fire skills

+3 Fire Bolt (Sorceress only)

+3 Inferno (Sorceress only)

+3 Warmth (Sorceress only)

+2 mana after each kill

+2 – 198 defense (based on character level)

Cold resist +33%

Lionheart

+20% enhanced damage

Requirements -15%

+25 strength

+10 energy

+20 vitality

+15 dexterity

+50 life

All resistances +30

Lore

+1 to all skills

+10 energy

+2 mana after each kill

Lightning resist +30%

Damage reduced by seven

+2 light radius

Malice

+33% enhanced damage

+9 maximum damage

100% chance of open wounds

-25% target defense

-100 monster defense per hit

Prevent monster heal

+50 attack rating

Drain life -5

Melody

+50% enhanced damage

+300% damage to undead

+3 to bow and crossbow skills (Amazon only)

+3 Critical Strike (Amazon only)

+3 Dodge (Amazon only)

+3 Slow Missiles (Amazon only)

20% increased attack speed

+10 dexterity

Knockback

Memory

+3 to Sorceress skill levels

33% faster cast rate

+20% maximum mana

+3 Energy Shield (Sorceress only)

+2 Static Field (Sorceress only)

+10 energy

+10 vitality

+9 minimum damage

-25% target defense

Magic damage reduced by 7

+50% enhanced defense

Mist

Level 8-12 Concentration aura (varying)

+3 to all skills

20% increased attack speed

100% piercing attack

+325-375% enhanced damage (varying)

+9 to maximum damage

20% bonus to attack rating

Adds 3-14 cold damage

Freeze target +3

+24 vitality

All resistances +40

Myth

3% chance to cast level 1 Howl when striking

10% chance to cast level 1 Taunt on striking

+2 Barbarian skill levels

+30 missile defense

Replenish life +10

Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you

Requirements -15%

Nadir

+50% enhanced defense

+10 defense

+30 missile defense

Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (nine charges)

+2 mana after each kill

+5 strength

-33% gold from monsters

-3 light radius

Oath

30% chance to cast level 20 bone spirit on striking

Indestructible

+50% increased attack speed

+210% – 340% enhanced damage (varying)

+75% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons

Prevent monster heal

+10 to energy

+10 – 15 magic absorb (varying)

Level 16 Heart of Wolverine (20 charges)

Level 17 Iron Golem (14 charges)

Obedience

30% chance to cast level 21 Enchant when you kill an enemy

40% faster hit recovery

+370% enhanced damage

-25% target defense

Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (every 3 seconds)

-25% enemy fire resistance

40% chance of crushing blow

+200 – 300 defense (varying)

+10 strength

+10 dexterity

All resistances +20 – 30 (varying)

Requirements -20%

Obsession

Indestructible

24% chance to cast level 10 Weaken when struck

+4 to all skills

65% faster cast rate

60% faster hit recovery

Knockback

+10 to vitality

+10 to energy

Increase maximum life 15-20% (varying)

Regenerate mana 15-30% (varying)

All resistances +60-70 (varying)

75% extra gold from monsters

30% better chance of getting magic items

Passion

+25% increased attack speed

+160% – 210% enhanced damage (varying)

50% – 80% attack rating bonus (varying)

+75% damage to demons

+50 attack rating against undead

Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage

+1 Berserk

+1 Zeal

Hit blinds target +10

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

75% extra gold from monsters

Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 charges)

Pattern

30% faster block rate

40-80% enhanced damage (varying)

10% bonus to attack rating

Adds 17-62 fire damage

Adds 1-50 lightning damage

Adds 3-14 cold damage

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

+6 to strength

+6 to dexterity

+15 all resistances

Peace

4% chance to cast level 5 Slow Missiles when striking

2% chance to cast level 15 Valkyrie on striking

+2 to Amazon skill levels

+20% faster hit recovery

+2 Critical Strike

Cold resist +30%

Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you

Phoenix (Weapons)

100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up

40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking

Level 10 – 15 Redemption aura when equipped (varying)

+350 – 400% enhanced damage (varying)

Ignore the target’s defense

14% mana stolen per hit

-28% enemy fire resistance

20% deadly strike

+350 – 400 missile defense (varying)

+15 – 21 fire absorb (varying)

Phoenix (Shields)

100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up

40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking

Level 10 – 15 Redemption aura when equipped (varying)

+350 – 400 missile defense (varying)

+350 – 400% enhanced damage (varying)

-28% to enemy fire resistance

+50 life

+5% maximum lightning resist

+10% maximum fire resist

+15 – 21 fire absorb (varying)

Plague

20% chance to cast level 12 Lower Resist when struck

25% chance to cast level 15 Poison Nova on striking

Level 13-17 Cleansing aura (varying)

+1-2 all skills (varying)

20% increased attack speed

220-320% enhanced damage (varying)

-23% to enemy poison resist

0.3% Deadly Strike (based on character level)

25% chance of Open Wounds

Freezes target +3

Pride

25% chance to cast level 17 Fire Ball when struck

Level 16 – 20 Concentrate aura when equipped (varying)

260% – 300% attack rating bonus (varying)

+1% – 99% damage to demons (depending on character level)

Adds 50 – 280 lightning damage

20% deadly strike

Hit blinds target

Freezes target +3

+10 vitality

Replenish life +8

1.875% – 185.625% extra gold from monsters (depending on character level)

Principle

100% chance to cast level 5 Holy Bolt on striking

+2 to Paladin skill levels

+50% damage to undead

+100-150 life (varying)

15% slower stamina drain

+5% maximum poison resist

Fire resist +30%

Prudence

+25% faster hit recovery

+140% – 170% enhanced defense (varying)

All resistance +25 – 35 (varying)

Damage reduced by 3

Magic damage reduced by 17

+2 mana after each kill

+1 light radius

Repairs one durability in 14 seconds

Radiance

+75% enhanced defense

+30 defense vs. missile

+10 energy

+10 vitality

15% damage goes to mana

Magic damage reduced by 3

+33 mana

Damage reduced by seven

+5 light radius

Rain

5% chance to cast level 15 Cyclone Armor when striking

5% chance to cast level 15 Twister on striking

+2 to Druid skill levels

+100 – 150 mana (varying)

Lightning resist +30%

Magic damage reduced by 7

15% damage taken goes to mana instead

Rhyme

20% increased chance of blocking

40% faster block rate

All resistances +25

Regenerate mana 15%

Cannot be frozen

50% extra gold from monsters

25% better chance of getting magic items

Rift

20% chance to cast Level 16 Tornado on striking

16% chance to cast level 21 Frozen Orb when attacking

20% attack rating bonus

Adds 160 – 250 magic damage

Adds 60-180 fire damage

+5-10 to all stats (varying)

+10 dexterity

38% damage goes to mana

75% extra gold from monsters

Level 15 Iron Maiden (40 charges)

Requirements -20%

Sanctuary

+20% faster hit recovery

+20% faster block rate

20% increased chance of blocking

+130 – 160% enhanced defense (varying)

+250 defense vs. missile

+20 dexterity

All resistance +50-70 (varying)

Magic damage reduced by seven

Level 12 Slow Missiles (60 charges)

Silence

200% enhanced damage

+75% damage to undead

Requirements -20%

20% increased attack speed

+50 attack rating against undead

+2 to all skills

All resistances +75

20% faster hit recovery

11% mana stolen per hit

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

+33% chance to blind target on hit

+2 mana after each kill

30% better chance of getting magic items

Spirit (Swords)

+2 to all skills

+25% – 35% faster cast rate

+55% faster hit recovery

Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage

Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (3 seconds)

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

7% life stolen per hit

+250 missile defense

+22 vitality

+89 – 112 mana (varying)

+3 – 8 magic absorb (varying)

Spirit (Shields)

+2 to all skills

+25% – 35% faster cast rate

+55% faster hit recovery

+250 missile defense

+22 to vitality

+89 – 112 mana (varying)

Cold resist +35%

Lightning resist +35%

Poison resist +35%

+3 – 8 magic absorb (varying)

Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you

Smoke

+75% enhanced defense

+280 missile defense

All resistances +50

20% faster hit recovery

Level 6 Weaken (18 charges)

+10 energy

-1 light radius

Splendor

+1 to all skills

+10% faster cast rate

+20% faster block rate

+60-100% enhanced defense (varying)

+10 energy

Regenerate mana 15%

50% extra gold from monsters

20% better chance of getting magic items

+3 light radius

Stealth

Magic damage reduced by three

+6 dexterity

+15 maximum stamina

Poison resist +30%

Regenerate mana 15%

25% faster run/walk

25% faster cast rate

25% faster hit recovery

Steel

20% enhanced damage

+3 minimum damage

+3 maximum damage

+50 attack rating

50% chance of open wounds

25% increased attack speed

+2 mana after each kill

+1 light radius

Stone

+60% faster hit recovery

+250% – 290% enhanced defense (varying)

+300 missile defense

+16 strength

+16 vitality

+10 energy

All resistances +15

Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 charges)

Level 16 Clay Golem (16 charges)

Strength

35% enhanced damage

25% chance of crushing blow

7% life stolen per hit

+2 mana after each kill

+20 strength

+10 vitality

Treachery

5% chance to cast level 15 Fade when striking

25% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking

+2 to Assassin skill levels

+45% increased attack speed

+20% faster hit recovery

Cold resist 30%

50% extra gold from monsters

Unbending Will

18% chance to cast level 18 Taunt on striking

+3 to Combat Skills (Barbarian only)

+20-30% increased attack speed (varying)

+300-350% enhanced damage (varying)

+9 to maximum damage

+50 to attack rating

+75% damage to undead

+50 attack rating against undead

8-10% life stolen per hit (varying)

Prevent monster heal

+10 to strength

+10 to vitality

Damage reduced by 8

+1 light radius

Requirements -20%

Venom

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

Prevent monster heal

Ignore the target’s defense

7% mana stolen per hit

Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 charges)

Level 13 Poison Nova (11 charges)

+273 poison damage over 6 seconds

Voice of Reason

15% chance to cast level 13 Frozen Orb on striking

18% chance to cast level 20 Ice Blast on striking

+50 attack rating

+220% – 350% damage towards demons

+355% – 375% damage towards undead (varying)

+50 attack rating against undead

Adds 100 – 220 cold damage

-24% to enemy cold resistance

+10 dexterity

Cannot be frozen

75% extra gold from monsters

+1 light radius

Wealth

300% extra gold from monsters

100% better chance of finding magic items

+2 mana after each kill

+10 dexterity

White

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

+10 vitality

+3 to poison and bone skills (Necromancer only)

+2 Bone Spear (Necromancer only)

+3 Bone Armor (Necromancer only)

+4 Skeleton Master (Necromancer only)

Magic damage reduced by 4

20% faster cast rate

+13 mana

Wind

10% chance to cast level 9 Tornado on striking

+20% faster run/walk

+40% increased attack speed

+15% faster hit recovery

+120-160% enhanced damage (varying)

-50% target defense

+50 attack rating

Hit blinds target

+1 light radius

Level 13 Twister (127 charges)

Wisdom

+33% piercing attack

+15-25% bonus to attack rating (varying)

4-8% mana stolen per hit (varying)

+30% enhanced defense

+10 to energy

15% slower stamina drain

Cannot be frozen

+5 to mana after each kill

15% damage taken goes to mana

Wrath

30% chance to cast level 1 Decrepify on striking

5% chance to cast level 10 Life Tap on striking

+375% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons

+250% – 300% damage to undead (varying)

Adds 85 – 120 magic damage

Adds 41 – 240 lightning damage

20% chance of crushing blow

Prevent monster heal

+10 energy

Cannot be frozen

Zephyr

+33% enhanced damage

+66 attack rating

Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage

-25% target defense

+25 defense

25% faster run/walk

25% increased attack speed

7% chance to cast level 1 Twister when striking

Learning Runewords and how to use them can take a bit of getting used to. But, if you follow the outlines above, you should be able to get a start with using these powerful and unique craftables to power up your gear. Of course, you probably won’t need these for your first playthrough, or maybe even your second. But, if you decide to play through the game on harder difficulties, learning the way of Runes and Runewords can make your life a lot easier.