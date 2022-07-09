Save a cool 30% off this award-winning table fan

With soaring temperatures and Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) within touching distance, looking for a deal to help bring down the temperature inside the home right now feels like a matter of urgency. It's HOT outside, and although buying a fan may not have been at the top of your wish list until (very) recently, you really wouldn't be blamed for wanting to get a fan quick smart that you can take with you to the kitchen, bedroom or home office.

We've heard some good things about Meaco fans, which is hardly surprising since they are award-winning. And the Meaco MeacoFan 1056 is no exception. It's available to buy through Amazon UK for a cool £104.99 (opens in new tab) - that's £44.01 knocked off the RRP, and delivery is free for Tuesday, 12 July.

Or, if you're a Prime Member, you can opt for fastest delivery, and get it for Monday 11 July. Whilst we appreciate that even though you're saving 30% off the asking price, it's still a steep price to pay, but it is something which we do believe will be worth it since it's of a quality which can be used time and time again - yep, we're anticipating to bask in warmer weather again (hopefully) this summer.

This table fan has been awarded the Quiet Mark, which makes it perfect for use in the bedroom or office. It has multi-directional oscillation that effectively cools every corner of the room, and the multiple settings and timers makes it easy to reach your desired level of coolness. It looks good, too.

A table top fan means that it's perfect for the desk, bedside table or side board in the home. And this is just what the Meaco MeacoFan 1056 is - a table fan. The almost non-existent noise of the fan starts at 20dB which is on par with the noise of a whisper. This quiet operation has led to it receiving the well recognised Quiet Mark award, so you can feel confident that this fan will cool your room in relative silence.

It's quiet, yes, but don't be fooled by how powerful this compact fan is. It has 12 adjustable speed settings for choosing how cool you want to feel. And the multi-directional oscillation will ensure that the air is bouncing around the walls and ceilings so the entire temperature of the room is lowered, which we love. And another thing we like is that you can control these settings with a remote control, so you don't even necessarily need to have the fan right next to you for switching between the settings.

Being a table top fan means that it is not a huge product to have to make space for. In fact, it's portable thanks to the neat faux leather handle which we think is a rather fetching finishing touch on a fan which is already easy on the eye (to look at).

