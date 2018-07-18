The best Nintendo Labo prices in July 2018

Surely we can't be the only ones that are head-over-heels excited by the Nintendo Labo. It's the latest super fun, super innovative gaming device from the Japanese company, and we've got you covered for the best Nintendo Labo deals for the new cardboard craze on the Nintendo Switch.

This page should be your first port-of-call if you're looking to bag a bargain, as we've got the best prices on everything Labo-related. So that includes the Labo Variety Kit (aka the Starter Kit), the Labo Robot Kit and the official Labo Customization Kit. We'll also tell you how to order spare parts should you eventually need them.

If you're yet to pick up the console, we can help there too. Be sure to take a look at our selection of the best Nintendo Switch bundles and deals for the latest offers. If you're still not exactly sure what Labo is, take a look at Emma's Nintendo Labo review for the lowdown. We think this is going to be a big hit on the Switch this year, especially with the little ones.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit prices and deals

The Labo Variety Kit has a few names, so you might see it listed differently at various retailers. Other names you might see are the Nintendo Labo Starter Kit or the incredibly catchy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit.

As one of the names implies though, this is a great place to start with Nintendo Labo and comes with five different 'Toy-Cons' for you to assemble. You, or your kids, can look forwards to building a fishing rod, house, motorbike, piano and two RC cars from the templates provided. And yes, this comes with the software for the Switch that lets you use the new Toy-Cons in a selection of minigames.

The Labo Variety Kit is still really new, so don't expect to see too many retailers dropping below the RRP. But we wouldn't want you to pay more than the standard price either. In the US you're looking at $70, £60 in the UK and $100 in Australia.

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit prices and deals

The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit also goes by a few different names. You may see it listed as Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit or simply, Nintendo Labo Robot. This massive kit allows the players (kids and adults alike) to essentially become a giant all-stomping, all-smashing robot. It's also the most expensive Labo kit so far. It comes with its own software, so you don't need the Labo Variety Kit to play this one. Expect to be seeing prices around $80 in the US, £70 in the UK and $120 in Australia.

Nintendo Labo Customization Kit

Does what it says on the box essentially. There's no software in this Labo set. Instead you're getting stickers, stencils and extra parts to decorate your existing Labo gear. Probably not an essential purchase really, but could make a nice stocking filler if you're going all in on the Nintendo Labo experience. The Nintendo Labo Customization Kit costs around $10 in the US, £9 in the UK and $15 in Australia.

