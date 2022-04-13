Its's a great time to buy an RTX 3060 gaming PC with deals starting at $825 and £899

Gamers looking for a decent mid-range rig will be well served by a number of RTX 3060 gaming PC deals this week, which feature some of the lowest prices yet on machines with this powerful GPU.

First up, those in the US should check out the $100 discount you can get when you configure your own Victus 15L gaming PC at HP right now. Configuring a machine with an RTX 3060, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and AMD Ryzen 5-5600G will come out at just $824.99, which is a superb price for these specs. Note, if you'd like to go even further with your build here you can even upgrade to an RTX 3060 Ti for just $50 - an absolute bargain. You can also sprinkle in some extra RAM and a beefier SSD here but bear in mind you can probably get these upgrades cheaper via Newegg if you're comfortable with slotting those in yourself.

And, for our readers in the UK, check out this Acer Nitro N50-620 at Currys for £899 (was £1,099). With an RTX 3060, Intel Core i5-11400F, 16GB of RAM, and a combination of a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD, this one's all set for some very respectable performance indeed straight out the box. Having an extra helping of RAM (up from 8GB to 16GB) is particularly handy here as it means you can skip this essential upgrade. What you may want, however, is to throw in a better NVMe SSD - which can be bought for fairly cheap on Amazon if you're interested.

Even with graphics card prices rapidly falling, both these pre-built RTX 3060 gaming PC deals offer unbeatable value right now if you're looking for a decent 1080p gaming experience. They aren't super high-end, but they'll get you some fantastic frame rates on most triple-A titles with higher settings thanks to Nvidia's excellent DLSS upscaling. Plus, you won't have to tinker or worry about the minefield that is building your own PC - especially if it's your first time.

This week's best RTX 3060 gaming PC deals

HP Victus 15L gaming PC: $924.99 $824.99 at HP

A $100 discount on the HP configurator allows you to select an RTX 3060, Ryzen 5 5600G, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for a rock-bottom price today. While this is a fairly basic build for a mid-range machine, it's a great platform for your own customisation and upgrades. Plus, you can even add an RTX 3060 Ti - a really beefy GPU - for just $50 more today.

Acer Nitro N50-620 gaming PC: £1,099 £899 at Currys

And, for those in the UK, check out this Acer Nitro gaming PC with an RTX 3060, Intel Core i5-11400F, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD / 1TB HDD. Straight out the box you're getting some really great specs for the money here and a machine that's all set for decent 1080p performance. Throw in a cheap NVME SSD as an upgrade and you'll have a machine that ticks all the boxes.

