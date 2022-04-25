Anyone after a cheap gaming headset should check out the Razer Kraken X

Anyone after a budget multiplatform wired gaming headset should head over to Amazon right now as the Razer Kraken X is down to just £30.99.

This latest deal is just £5 more than the previous record low but still a terrific price for a cheap gaming headset by one of the top manufacturers. It's similar to many of the other Razer peripherals that feature in our list of the best gaming headsets but works out as a less expensive option because it drops unnecessary advanced features such as haptic feedback and wireless technology.

And while it may come at a budget price you still get solid audio quality with 7.1 surround sound on PC thanks to the custom-tuned 40mm drivers that deliver decent range and impactful bass. It's a comfortable and lightweight gaming headset that's suited to those long gaming sessions, too, as it weighs just 250g and comes with faux leather cushions on the earcups.

It's also compatible with all the major gaming platforms – including the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles – so no matter where you game you'll be able to make use of the Razer Kraken X.

Today's best Razer Kraken X deal

Razer Kraken X: £49.99 £30.99 at Amazon

Save £19 – Pick up this deal on the Razer Kraken X if you need a quality but cheap gaming headset. It delivers solid audio for the price with support for 7.1 surround sound and is very lightweight so it remains comfortable during the longest gaming sessions. It's compatible with all major gaming platforms, too, so you can use it as a one-size-fits-all option across PC, consoles and mobile.

