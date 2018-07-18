Vodafone gigabit speed 'Gigafast' broadband has just landed

Vodafone has announced that its new gigabit broadband offering is live and currently pumping out up to 1,000Mb to at least one family in the UK.

The lucky family live in Milton Keynes where the new offering has begun rolling out. This one gigabit connection, Vodafone says, is about 20 times the average UK broadband speed of 46.2Mb.

A total of 50 families in Milton Keynes will receive the broadband as a test launch before it becomes widely available across the city. This will be possible wherever the fibre optic cable that is able to transmit these high speeds becomes available, starting with Aberdeen, Peterborough, Coventry, Edinburgh, Huddersfield and Stirling.

Vodafone Gigafast broadband, as it's called, will also have fast upload speeds where uploading a 16GB folder of holiday photos, for example, will take just two minutes – compared to the UK average of five hours and 44 minutes.

Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK Chief Executive, said: “Full fibre is vital to our digital economy and to the UK’s future as a digital leader, yet just 3% of UK premises currently have access to it. That’s why we are offering Vodafone Gigafast Broadband and making it available on a mass scale, reaching a million UK homes by 2021.”

Cheap fibre broadband deals from Vodafone

Vodafone broadband has spent the last year or so making its name synonymous with the cheapest fibre broadband deals on the market.

While it has been as low as £20 per month at its very cheapest, the price you'll currently pay is £22 per month - or still £20 if you're an existing phone customer. That's extraordinary value for super fast broadband with average speeds of 35Mb and a guaranteed minimum of 25Mb.

You can certainly check out our guide to the best fibre broadband deals, but you'll soon discover that there are none cheaper.

Today's other best super fast broadband deals: