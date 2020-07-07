How to switch your broadband the easy way

Switch broadband easily and get the cheapest broadband deals too, that's the dream. And it's about to become reality for you.

Since we spend our days researching and writing about the best broadband deals out there, you can save time on cutting to the best options for you. We've narrowed down lots of options into resources you can use to get yourself connected to the fastest broadband available near you while keeping costs down as low as possible.

Here's how best to switch broadband provider.

How fast do you need your broadband?

First you'll need to consider, do you need to get the best fibre optic broadband or could a slower speed serve you just fine? The slower you go the more money you will save so it makes sense to just pay for what you need.

Most providers now let you jump up to a higher offering month-to-month, so you won't need to worry about being stuck at that speed if it proves too slow for you.

Start off by taking a broadband speed test to see what sort of connection you're getting right now. Keep in mind what is offered and what you get aren't always the same thing. Although companies are now required to tell you the minimum speed you will get, and if they fail then you're eligible for compensation.

So if your current speed is lower than that, then your first step might be to go to your provider for a fix. Want more speed? Read on.

What's the fastest broadband?

If it's all out speed you're after then you'll want to look at the likes of Virgin Broadband, BT fibre broadband and Hyperoptic as options for you.

These can mean paying higher end prices but then you'll get speeds of over 300Mb and up to 1Gb, meaning you'll likely never need to worry about lack of speed again.

What's the cheapest broadband?

Considering what you want is key and if speed isn't your concern then you'll likely want the best price. For this you can use our fibre broadband deals guide as a way to find the lowest price for the best speed option available where you are.

Use your postcode to find the best deal near you. Once you've found the one you want it's time to begin the, relatively easy, processing of switching.

How do I switch broadband?

The broadband switch process is now easier than ever as rules are in place to help protect you as a consumer. As such most of the work is done by the broadband provider.

Contact the provider that you want to go with. Let them know that you are planning to make a switch. They are then required to sort out the cancellation of your old broadband provision with the provider. Yup, you won't need to do anything.

Of course you'll need to be out of your contract with the old provider so you can make the switch. If you're not then you may be required to pay a fee to end that contract early.

The exception to the rule, for now, is networks with their own lines, like Virgin or Hyperoptic. In those cases you'll need to contact both your current and the new provider. Although that too is set to change so they have to do all the work for you.

