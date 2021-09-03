Get Three's 4G Home broadband from just £14/pm in this impressive flash sale

When it comes to 4G home broadband, no other provider is able to offer the kind of value that Three has and, with a recent flash sale, Three has launched itself even further ahead of the competition.

Across both its 4G and 5G broadband deals, Three is offering some pretty hefty price drops. That now means you can get portable internet with unlimited data for just £14 a month.

While that is a brilliant price, it does require you to sign up for a full 24 months. However, this sale has also seen the prices drop on 12 month plans, only costing £17 a month for the shorter contract.

On top of that, Three also offers a collection of 4G Hub plus tech device plans. This means you can add Apple TV, a Google Nest Audio, Echo Show 5 and more to your contract - all currently at heavily reduced prices.

If you just so happen to live in one of Three's 5G regions, you can also get one of its 5G Hubs. Just like with the options above, the flash sale has brought prices down on the devices alone or with a host of added tech.

Three's bargain 4G home broadband deals:

Three 4G Hub | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £14 a month

The cheapest of Three's 4G home broadband deals in this sale, you can get a 4G Hub with unlimited data for just £14 a month. That's the cheapest price out there for a 4G Hub which makes the unlimited cap and free gift especially impressive! You can also choose a 12 month contract for a slightly higher price or get a tech gift for a small addition to the price like a Google Nest Hub or Audio.

View Deal

Three 5G Hub + Amazon Echo Show 5 | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £24 a month

If you live in an area of the country that has Three 5G, this plan will be the better choice. You can access faster 5G speeds which will compete with the best fibre broadband deals. LIke the above 4G deal, the lowest price comes from signing up for 24 months which will only cost you £24 a month. That comes with an Amazon Echo Show 5 but you can also get other free gifts like an Apple TV or a Google Nest Audio.

View Deal

How does 4G Home Broadband work?

These home broadband plans work by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to connect through SIM data. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to a number of devices while still providing strong speeds - plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media, and working from home.

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously, mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is mobile broadband, or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

However, going for traditional broadband deals right now will require you to have a phone line already.