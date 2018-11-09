The Lenovo Smart Display is the cheapest we've ever seen it

The Lenovo Smart Display hasn't been out long in the UK, but this clever smart speaker has already has a tempting early Black Friday deal at AO.com.

The online retailer has discounted both the 8-inch and 10-inch versions of the smart-speaker-with-a-screen, with the smaller version down £50 to just £129. That makes it cheaper than the Google Home Hub, which offers a very similar experience.

Meanwhile the 10-inch version is also discounted, down to £199 from £229.

Below you can see the full details for each deal on the Lenovo Smart Display, but you may want to act quickly as it's not guaranteed to stick around for the whole of the Black Friday period.

Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch: £179 £129 at AO.com

This is a fantastic price for Lenovo's clever Smart Display which has Google's AI voice assistant built in, allowing you to control your smart home and answer any burning question you may have.View Deal